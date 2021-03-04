Bravolebrity Confesses to Having Kissed Andy Cohen

No dinner conversation is off the table when it comes to one of Lisa Vanderpump’s dinner parties. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star now has her own brand new E! series called Overserved. Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd will host, “a little more private” dinner parties with celebrity guests at her home, Villa Rosa.

Bravo fans will not be disappointed, as there will be plenty of Bravolebrities in attendance. Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis attends a dinner party, and he spilled some serious tea.

“I’ve kissed Andy Cohen,” Lewis shares with Vanderpump and her guests in the trailer. Vanderpump hints that there is more of the story to come. “I’m inviting you to an intimate dinner party,” she teases during the trailer. “For it to be perfect, I have a few rules. You’ve got to bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier. This dinner party rules.”

Besides Lewis’ piping hot tea, viewers can expect to see Bravolebrities, actors, and singers alike. Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox are all guests on the series.

Overserved premieres Thursday, March 8 on E!

Lewis Isn’t One to Keep His Thoughts to Himself

Lewis appeared on and episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February where he spilled his thoughts on some of the Real Housewives ladies’ interiors.

Cohen started the conversation off strong asking Lewis’ opinion about RHOC star Shannon Storms Beador’s self-portrait in her home gym. “Look … if it was gonna go anywhere, it’s gonna go in the gym, or it’s gonna go in the garage,” Lewis said, per the Daily Dish. “I have a portrait of myself that’s in the garage.”

Cohen then asked about RHOSLC cast member Lisa Barlow’s sparse decor. “Anything they could do to pump it up a notch?” he asked. “The house is very … clean, but a little borderline sterile,” Lewis replied.

He continued on the RHOSLC trend, by dishing about Barlow’s best friend Meredith Marks’ home and her frosted glass stair banister. “That’s bad. It’s bad. That’s gotta go,” Lewis responded without hesitation.

Last but not least, the two addressed the Real Housewives trend of having thrones throughout the house. “I think it’s unnecessary,” Lewis dished. “I mean look, I could certainly have thrones all over my house. But look: I’m sitting in a regular chair.”

Lewis Dished He Wants a Housewife Fired

Going off the theme of brutal honesty, Lewis didn’t hold back when Cohen asked him his thoughts on the newest franchise, RHOSLC.

“Yeah, I’m glad that you brought that up because I was gonna talk to you off-camera,” Lewis said on the same episode of WWHL. “I’m noticing, you know, I watched the whole season. I noticed that [Mary Cosby] was very disconnected from the cast.”

He added, “When I was watching the show, I noticed her absence. And then when she is with the cast, she’s not connected to them at all. I’m suggesting a re-cast of Mary.”

Cohen then defended the newbie saying that he should wait to judge until the three-part reunion aired. “Well, watch the reunion and then let me know if you still feel that way,” Cohen teased. “Because…I don’t know. I don’t know.”

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Launch New Business