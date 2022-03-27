Bethenny Frankel Trashed by Fans Over ‘Thirsty’ Comments

Bethenny Frankel was just one of many past and present “Real Housewives” stars who reacted to the major “Real Housewives of New York” reboot news, but many fans were offended by her take.

The news was shared with Bravo fans by Andy Cohen on March 23. In an interview with Variety, the Bravo head said the reboot would be a two-pronged approach: one show, “The Real Housewives of New York,” would feature an all-new cast, while another, tentatively titled “RHONY: Throwback” or “RHONY: Legacy,” would see past fan-favorites returning to the franchise.

Frankel shared a TikTok video on her social media platforms, which she captioned, “My opinion on the #RHONY reboot…” The Bravo star flipped through a Barbie book and mouthed over the audio, stating, “It’s a long story, and it’s very f****** boring. Jesus. Like, f*** me, really.” The quote is from Gina Liano on “The Real Housewives of Melbourne.”

Many Fans Criticized Frankel for Her Take on the Reboot

Many “Real Housewives” fans called out Frankel for her comment about the “boring” reboot. “This woman is insufferable!!!” one person tweeted. “She constantly trashes the show that gave her the platform to help accomplish her dreams.” Another said, “It’s crazy I’m not a big Andy fan but he is always giving her credit & it seems like she never misses an opportunity to trash a show that means a lot to him & helped HER so much.”

Someone commented that Frankel “just cannot stop talking about housewives no matter how much [she] claims to detest it.” Another said, “she spent nearly 10 years on rhony and only left a couple years ago.. if it’s that boring why is its name still in your mouth???” Some fans slammed her as “thirsty,” with one writing, “I agree it’s boring but Bethenny is getting close to being Jill level thirsty.” Someone else said, “Bethenny, Queen of Not Caring but Actually Caring A Lot.”

Another person wrote, “Hey everyone…after all the love I got for my Ukraine charity work I just wanted to remind I’m still unpleasant and full of myself.” Another said, “Bethenny wakes up and asks ‘how can I make this about me?'” However, some fans loved Frankel’s take, including one who commented, “Come on Bethenny… we need ya back!”

One fan told the former RHONY star, “If you aren’t on it I’m not watching.” Someone else laughed at her video, saying it was “Brilliant… using Ginas voice over from Australia housewives is genius too.”

Cohen Said He Doesn’t See Frankel Joining the Reboot

In his exclusive with Variety breaking down the RHONY reboot news, Cohen was asked if Frankel was a potential cast member for the legacy show. “Listen, I go back with Bethenny since the beginning,” Cohen spilled.

“She’s moved to Connecticut, but she’s still in the Hamptons,” he explained. “Her life is now evolved to another place, so I can’t imagine her wanting to do it. But of course, you know, I never turn down a conversation with Bethenny about coming back.”

He did share that he has some particular cast members in mind that he’d love to see appear on the throwback show but didn’t want to name names. He was asked about Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan specifically and replied, “I don’t really want to get into specifics about specific women. Because then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he said yes to these two…'” He added:

The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure! … I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives.

