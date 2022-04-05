Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence on New RHONY Reboot

Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all when it comes to her thoughts on the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot.

On March 23, Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that the “Real Housewives of New York” will be rebooted into two separate shows: one featuring the “original” cast members like Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and one featuring brand new cast members.

“I know personally ‘Housewives’ who have said once they get fired, they’re gonna move onto a whole new life, but the undertow of that series pulls them back because they’re not as relevant when not on that show, and they really need that for that hit, that jolt, that drug, that makes them feel relevant and important, particularly at an age when women aren’t feeling a revival of their career, relevant and important, and they’ll do it at any cost,” Frankel said during an April 1 episode of her podcast, Just B.

Frankel continued about the new spinoff, “It’s not something that seems like it’s appealing to me, it seems like a hodgepodge when they already have a couple of series of hodgepodges of everyone mixed together, so this is a hodgepodge of people who used to be in one city. It’s a little unclear and confusing for me.”

Frankel also explained that when she first started out on “The Real Housewives of New York,” it was a “different show.”

“Listen, I think they’re smart to keep going back to the well and keep finding new ways to make things,” Frankel said. “This is a show that, back when we were doing it, and we didn’t have glam squads and we didn’t have high budgets and we just had great conversation and freshness, it was a different show.”

Frankel Said She Would Be Interested in the Spinoff Only if It Featured the Original Cast Members

During her April 1 podcast episode, Frankel admitted that she would be open to joining the new “Real Housewives of New York” spinoff series only if it cast the original five members of the first season: Frankel, Ramona Singer, Alex McCord, Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps.

“The only concepts that are of interest to me in this franchise are the original five,” Frankel revealed during the podcast. “Me, Alex, Jill, Ramona, Luann. That’s got an authenticity to it. That was all of us prior to everybody else coming in and being so thirsty and having glam squads and having a preconceived notion. That was very authentic.”

Frankel continued, “But what are we? We’re not really friends, and most of the women on these shows aren’t really friends. They’re friends because of the show and then they stay friends because they also have to lobby until the next season of the show, but we’re not all friends, so we’re coming back for what? Like a friends reunion? And that’s a different version? That’s at least a concept. But just mashing everybody together and continuing to pretend that we’re all friends is not a great concept.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-3 and then returned again for seasons 7-11.

Andy Cohen Is Excited About the New Reboot

While speaking with Variety on March 23, Cohen revealed that he was excited about the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot and the casting process that goes into it.

“I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with,” Cohen told the publication. “We are quite literally looking for who will be the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City!’ And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show. What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

