Bethenny Frankel Weighs in on Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair

Get off her jock.

During a recent Aug. 15 episode of her podcast, Just B, Bethenny Frankel weighed in on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair. Giudice got married to Luis Ruelas earlier this month with a big bash and had an equally as big hairstyle to match. According to Giudice’s hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, the ‘do required about 1,500 bobby pins, which she told Andy Cohen on an episode of his radio show.

“She knows where she came from, she is an Italian broad from Jersey,” Frankel said during the podcast episode. “She got her hair done from her Jersey hairstylist and she’s the same Teresa that walked in with the cash to pay for the furniture, so yes, I am here for it, I want more, and I think 15 million bobby pins is not enough!”

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star also said, “So, I love the fact that Teresa is now with this long sort of massive, zootopia, crown hairdo, with this lavish elaborate party that is a circus, that her dress is so ornate, she’s over 50, it’s over-the-top — like good for her.”

Frankel also said that the wedding was a “Bravo Circus.”

“The fact that they allowed cell phones at that event is hysterical,” she said. “Like it was competing Instagram profiles and stories. I bet no one was even paying attention to the wedding.”

Frankel Urged Giudice to Sign a Prenup Earlier This Year

I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 4, 2022

When Giudice appeared on a February 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” she revealed to host Andy Cohen that she was not planning on signing a prenup. However, this didn’t seem to sit quite right with Frankel, which she wrote in a February 3 tweet.

“I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy,” Frankel wrote on Twitter, even tagging Cohen in the message.

During the episode of WWHL, Cohen asked Giudice, “Are you and Luis doing prenups for the wedding?” to which she simply responded, “No.”

One ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said That Giudice’s Wedding Felt Like a ‘Mini Bravocon’

In a recent August 2022 interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey gave some new details about Giudice’s wedding and even called it a “mini BravoCon” because of all the stars that were there.

“It was pretty cool, and all the Jersey Housewives I love [were there],” Bailey told the outlet. “It was fun. It did feel almost like a little mini BravoCon. I was excited to be there to share in that moment with Teresa. I think that she deserves this. I’m so excited for them.”

Bailey continued, “I will say the only [thing], and it’s not even a negative thing, but if I could say one thing about them that they could’ve maybe cut down on was the food. I’ve never been to an Italian wedding. It was ridiculous. I’ve never been to a wedding like that. There was food outside, there was food inside. I was like, this is insane. These people know how to throw a party. [Food was] everywhere. Everything you could think of. Like, lamb chops, sushi, chicken, steak, lamb… like anything. It was crazy.”

