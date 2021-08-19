Brandi Glanville Reveals Real Reason She’s Not Talking To Kim Richards

Brandi Glanville says she is not speaking to Kim Richards, but the reason for their feud may be a surprise to fans.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” opened up during an appearance on Bravo’s Chat Room to reveal which of her former co-stars she still keeps in touch with, and it turns out she is in touch with Kyle Richards, but not the Richards sister she was once best friends with.

“I text with Yolanda [Hadid], I text with [Lisa] Rinna, Kyle and I text and talk often,” Glanville said.

Brandi Glanville Claimed She Fought With Kim Richards While They Were in a Hot Tub

In the interview, Glanville said she stopped talking to the OG “RHOBH” star after they had a physical altercation.

“Kim and I, we’re best friends and we will be again,” she claimed. “We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don’t know what happened. I know what happened — but we’re not talking at the moment. The hot tub fight, it literally was like, ‘Where are the cameras?’ She was drowning me.”

Glanville clarified that the two “were having fun” before things got a little crazy.

But on social media, fans went a little crazy over the news.

“Kim tried to DROWN Brandi in the hot tub ?!?!!!!??! #BravosChatRoom,” one viewer asked on Twitter.

“So Kim Richards casually tried to drown Brandi Glanville and instead we’re given Erika’s victim edit, get these messy pair back on Bravo #RHOBH, ” another wrote.

Brandi Glanville Once Revealed That Kim Richards Stopped Talking to Her Over a ‘Threesome’ Rumor

Glanville previously talked about her estrangement from her “RHOBH” bestie and claimed it was over a “threesome” rumor that circulated about her, Kim, and their former co-star Carlton Gebbia.

On an episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast last fall, Glanville told her listeners, “Kim Richards is still not talking to me.”

“She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?'” Glanville revealed. “I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton, Kim, and I. Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started.”

But Glanville added: “I’m going to make this clear, I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends.”

She also posted to Twitter to reiterate that the rumors of a threesome hookup with the former Disney star were not true.

“I have NEVER had a threesome with [Kim Richards],” Glanville wrote. “She is one of my best friends & that’s it. This is hurting our friendship please STOP!!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Glanville said she last talked to Kim Richards on New Year’s Eve. She added that the two “fight…just because we do” and noted that Richards suddenly stopped returning her texts and emails.

“Nothing happened to have us not be talking,” she added. “I don’t know what’s going on with her.”

In April 2021, Glanville also said she was not feuding with Richards.

“I am not fighting with @KimRichards11,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will always love her I just haven’t heard from her since NYE & have zero idea what’s going on but I am [not] fighting with anyone!”

As for Glanville’s new claim about the hot tub altercation, an insider told ET that the incident took place more than a year ago and that it “turned into a bit of a vicious fight “ but was “all in good fun” and that Glanville was never in danger of drowning.

