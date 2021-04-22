Brandi Glanville Goes Off on Bravo In New Interview

It looks like former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville has some words for Bravo.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glanville shared that she was “disappointed” in the network after she was not asked back for the upcoming season after being heavily featured last year. “I was disappointed, honestly, because I felt like I really gave them their season,” Glanville admitted. “They used the few times that I shot, like in the trailer and every commercial. I didn’t make very much money. I really thought maybe they’re going to ask me to come back, because I did so much for that season, and it’s just been crickets.”

Glanville also added that she hasn’t heard from anyone at the network since last year. “No one’s reached out to me. Not anyone to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I would’ve thought I would’ve gotten a phone call and been like, ‘Listen, we’re going to go another route, but thanks…’ from anyone.”

Glanville continued, “I just felt like it was kind of crappy. I had had conversations in the past about coming back, [Andy Cohen] and I had. He’s like, ‘Maybe after [Lisa Vanderpump] leaves, and we’ll look into that.”

Glanville was a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons three through five, but appeared as a guest during season six, and then again during seasons nine and ten.

Glanville Was a Major Part of Last Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Glanville hasn’t been a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since season five, the former star did play a major part in last season’s storyline. During season 10, Glanville made a few appearances and also revealed that she had hooked up with Denise Richards.

Glanville alleged to Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards that she and Denise Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home. Richards has denied this story, but it didn’t stop it from being a major drama last season, causing plenty of friendship-ending fights, particularly between her and Lisa Rinna.

Glanville Admitted That She Will Be Watching the Upcoming Season

Even though she may be a bit upset about not being featured during this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Glanville admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she will still be watching.

“That’s my family,” Glanville told the outlet. “Of course, I’m going to watch it. You know? I watch it with a different perspective, and I want to know what’s going on with that. You see all the headlines, but you want to hear it from the horse’s mouth. I have questions, but I think we all have questions, and I want to see how it unfolds.”

Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is set to air on May 19 at 8/9c on Bravo.

