RHONJ Star Talks Current Relationship With Caroline Manzo

Even though Caroline Manzo is no longer a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” it doesn’t mean that she can’t still be friends with its current stars.

During an interview with E! News that was published on Sept. 13, Dolores Catania spoke about her friendship with Manzo ahead of their appearance on E!’s “Celebrity Beef.” The two RHONJ stars will be competing for the title of “best Italian cook” on the new series.

“Caroline was always like a big sister to me,” Catania told the outlet. “and although it’s been hard that her and Teresa [Giudice] have had a real beef, we have an understanding—none of us would tell anybody who to be friends with. They always know I support the friends but not the beef.”

Throughout the years, Catania has remained friends with both Manzo and Teresa Giudice, even though the two have a years-long feud that started on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Manzo and Giudice are not on speaking terms.

Viewers can tune in to see Manzo and Catania compete together on “Celebrity Beef” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on E!.

Manzo Said That Being on RHONJ Was a ‘Burden’ in Her Personal Life

While speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in January 2021, Manzo opened up about leaving “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after season 5 in 2013.

“There wasn’t a final straw, the burden became too heavy in my personal life,” Manzo explained at the time. “You can’t work with something that doesn’t reflect your beliefs. The show became something that just didn’t reflect my beliefs or who I was as a person.”

Manzo continued, “It’s not about the money, it’s not about the fame – it’s about your moral compass and how you live your life. It just did not blend with the way I lived my life or who I was as a person. Making the decision that, this was not good for me as a human being, it’s not good for the show for what they’ve built. I’m not gonna drag myself down and I’m not gonna drag the show with it. I knew I was bad for it.”

Catania Would Like to See Manzo Return to RHONJ One Day

Although Giudice may not be too happy if Manzo returns to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” one day, Catania is supportive of the idea. During a Sept. 13 appearance on HollywoodLife’s “Pay Attention Puh-Lease!” podcast, Catania explained that she would be open to having Manzo back on the show.

“[Caroline] and I revisit that conversation [about her returning to RHONJ] every once in a while, and it’s not something where I say, ‘Never say never’,” Catania said. “We’ve all learned not to say that — people have come and gone, right? I think some people that have left are coming back this year I’ve seen. So, you know, I’d love to see it. [But] at the same time, she doesn’t get along with another friend of mine — Teresa — so it’s easier to manage with them not being put together in the same room when I’m there.”

