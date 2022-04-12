‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Erika Jayne Should Quit RHOBH

A “Real Housewives” newcomer has some advice for Erika Jayne.

In a new interview, “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury weighed in on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran’s legal drama and said if it was happening to her, she would have quit the show by now. Stanbury hinted that she’d be happy to join the West Coast reality show in her place.

Stanbury, 45, is best known for the show “Ladies of London,” which aired on Bravo from 2014 to 2017, but she long eyed a spot across the pond.

She will make her TV return as she stars alongside fellow franchise newcomers Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Dr. Sara Al Madani on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” which premieres June 1 on Bravo, according to Page Six.

Caroline Stanbury Weighed in on Erika Jayne’s Legal Drama & Her Continued Role on RHOBH

While she has her own drama to deal with as a “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast member, Stanbury admitted she is a RHOBH fan, despite the fact that she didn’t want “Ladies of London” to be a “Housewives” kind of show.

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Stanbury said, “I was always a Beverly Hills housewife fan, but you’ve got to remember when we became a show, we, we didn’t want to be a Housewife show. So we, which actually in hindsight, I think it was one of our biggest mistakes.”

“We should have been Housewives because I don’t think people really understood what ‘Ladies of London’ was going to be, but we should’ve just stayed with the whole Housewife thing,” she explained. “But yeah, I loved, loved Beverly Hills. It’s always been my sort of guilty pleasure to watch other people’s lives to escape my own.”

Stanbury also weighed in on one of the biggest RHOBH storylines. Last season, Erika Jayne’s high-profile divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi — and the accompanying embezzlement lawsuits he has been hit with — dominated the Bravo reality show. Erika has been implicated in her ex’s legal mess, which has him accused of stealing millions of dollars in settlement money from widows and orphans.

In the RHOBH season 12 trailer, the “Pretty Mess” singer stunned viewers by saying she is only looking out for herself. “You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool,” she said to her co-stars in the teaser. “What I’m telling you…I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me.”

In the podcast interview, Stanbury said if she were Erika, she would “run” from the Real Housewives.

“I think I’d run,” she admitted. “I don’t think she’s coming across that well, because she’s very defensive, which is, I get it because she feels ganged-up on. But when you look at the flip side of what’s been going on behind you, like, you know, the audience isn’t connecting with her, you know, so it’s difficult.”

“No, I probably wouldn’t stay or have stayed on,” Stanbury added.

She noted that Real Housewives is Erika “job” and she needs a way to make money, so she understands why she stayed on the show. According to Us Weekly, Erika Jayne earned $600,000 for season 11, and was likely paid much more for season 12.

“It is kind of hard to watch though,” Stanbury added of Erika. “I think it’s very difficult. And I think, you know, no matter what you feel and how sympathetic you feel when you see her wearing designer things and all of this stuff, you’re like, ‘Oh God, just take it all.’ It’s very difficult.”

Caroline Stanbury Has Been Eyeing a Role on a Real Housewives Show

Although RHOBH has a supersized cast—in addition to Erika Jayne, the upcoming season will feature nine other cast members: Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Diana Jenkins, Kathy Hilton, and Sheree Zampino — Stanbury said she’d “love” to be on the show, although it would obviously entail a major move.

“I love Beverly Hills,” the Dubai-based star said. “I would love to be on it, but you know, it’s that taking that leap to move to America, isn’t it? I’d love to be on Housewives of Beverly Hills, but you know, it is what it is. It’s like, I think I’m just going to have to be comfortable watching it from afar. No, I’ve got friends on it. I love it!”

Stanbury previously said her “goal” is to move to the U.S. at some point.

“I definitely have my eye set on the States,” she previously said, according to Us Weekly. “That’s my — that’s my goal. I’ve got friends in New York and Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills probably is more of a relaxed atmosphere for me, at least. I love it. I’ve got a lot of friends in L.A., you know? But you never say never to New York either.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Announces Big Career News