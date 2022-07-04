Crystal Kung Minkoff Criticized for Instagram Story About Former Friends

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the show’s cast during its eleventh season. During season 12, episode 6, Minkoff’s co-star Sutton Stracke alleged the mother of two was at fault for losing her friend group. Lisa Rinna also confirmed that the 39-year-old “has told [her] that she had a falling out with like 14 of her friends.”

“She knows, I know these girls. I mean, it’s a lot to be dropped by 14 friends. I don’t even have f****** 14 friends,” said the “Melrose Place” actress while filming a confessional interview.

On July 3, 2022, Minkoff addressed the drama surrounding the friend group during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

“Will it be revealed why the 14 friends dropped you? It just doesn’t seem right 🤷🏻‍♀️,” asked a fan.

“In the end, it was only three people. The rest came back and apologized. But success affects people in different ways. It affects people around you too. Some can’t handle it. Some celebrate it. Don’t let your success stop you from achieving your goals. Don’t let other convince you that you don’t deserve it. And if you lose them, they weren’t your friends to begin with ❤️,” replied Minkoff.

On July 3, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Minkoff’s Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Several Reddit User Shared Their Opinions on Crystal Kung Minkoff

Several Bravo fans shared their thoughts on the matter in the comments section, with many criticizing Minkoff’s response.

“14 friends (from Beverly Hills or a similar wealthy community) dropped her over her ‘success’ – the math isn’t mathing,” wrote a commenter.

“It’s off the show so not necessarily our business, but ‘They’re just jealous’ doesn’t seem to me like the most genuine or real reaction in the world t me. And, it doesn’t seem all that likely for such a wealth/image/success-based place as Hollywood either. Seems like most people are sadly trying to be friends with the most successful people they can find,” stated another.

“This wasn’t funny and she clarified nothing. What type of advice is ‘Don’t let your success stop you from achieving your dreams’? She’s so corny,” added a different person.

“This response is so cringey and disingenuous to me. It’s giving toxic girl boss who doesn’t want to be held accountable for their actions,” chimed in a fourth Reddit user.

“Appearing on a reality show is success? the kind of success that Women living in Beverly Hills with Millions $$$$$$$$ would be so jealous over? Lol lol lol YEAH RIGHT!!! MORE LIKELY TO BE JEALOUS OVER THE UGLY LEATHER PANTS!!! There is no way 11 rich women apologized to her, lol. What a joke,” stated an “RHOBH” viewer.

“I find crystal adorable and hope she stays. she’s problematic af and all her answers make her sound really self involved and crazy LOL! perfect housewife. shes holding her own as the youngest one, which i think people forget about crystal,” commented a Bravo fan.

Teddi Mellencamp Discussed Crystal Kung MInkoff’s Friends in June 2022

While recording a June episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that she received messages from members of Minkoff’s former friend group.

“The people that are in [the group] tried to give me information that I did not want because I do think there’s two sides to every story,” stated the former reality television personality.

Arroyave, who stated she is “friendly” with Minkoff, also suggested that she believed the “RHOBH” star had gossiped about her former friends.

“In every friend group do people gossip about each other, yes, so I think that was what was happening and as that happens in friend groups, and she said something to someone and that person then outed her to the rest of the friend group,” stated the All In founder.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Brandi Glanville ‘Ruined Her Face’