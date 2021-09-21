RHOBH Star Deactivates Social Media Page After ‘Attacks’

Celebrities are real people, too.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff has seemingly deactivated her Twitter page after countless hate messages. The Bravo fan account Real Housewives Gifs posted a screenshot of Minkoff’s Twitter profile which no longer exists.

I hope all of you racist assholes are happy you ran Crystal off of twitter! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Tgwhmo5Aks — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) September 20, 2021

The account insinuated that Minkoff deactivated her account because of “racist attacks” made by Bravo fans. The account then posted multiple screenshots of users commenting negative things on Minkoff’s various social media pages.

They posted various screenshots of tweets degrading the mom. One user tweeted, “Crystal is a disgrace as Asian representation…and deploys her race issues when convenient for her storyline. Aside from all that – she’s a social climbing gold digger.”

Another wrote, “Crystal did the same thing all Asian girls do – flip flop over the woman of color to be accepted by the pretty white girls.”

Minkoff has yet to address her Twitter deactivation. She joined the cast this year and is the first Asian-American cast member.

Minkoff Herself Has Showed What Haters Say to Her

Unfortunately, Minkoff has experienced hate throughout the season. Halfway through the RHOBH season, Minkoff posted a direct message she received on Facebook. The lengthy message criticized and bullied Minkoff. Among many horrible things, the user told her, “you’re the epitome of a moronic c**** c***.” The user asked her to “do the world a favor and kill yourself, you stupid worthless nasty a** Asian snatch napkin.” They added that they “feel sorry” for her children.

The mom of two posted the screenshot to Instagram and added the caption, “My children are doing just fine. In fact, they are learning to speak out and stand up against racism. And they will certainly become allies for all races because God knows we need them more than ever based on your Facebook message.”

After posting the photo, she added a note writing, “I want to say thank you to everyone who has DM’d me. It’s been hundreds. And I read them all. Your support lifts me up and reminds me to keep the conversation going. We will not be silenced. #StopAsianHate.”

Minkoff herself has also been active on her Instagram Stories sharing nasty comments. She shared one lengthy comment that concluded in saying, “You’re disgusting your race is disgusting.” She posted another comment where an Instagram user claimed to “know more about your [Chinese] culture” than Minkoff.

Fans Came to Minkoff’s Defense

There will always be haters when in the public eye, but luckily there are also plenty of people standing up for the RHOBH newbie. “These racist comments are disgusting and cruel,” one Twitter user wrote. “Crystal and Sutton may have had their differences but there’s no excuse for people to treat Crystal this way.”

Another tweeted, “I like crystal, she doesn’t deserve this bullying it’s insane.” Many users noted that even though they may not love Minkoff, the behavior is still unacceptable. “I don’t love Crystal, and this is disgusting,” one wrote. Another added, “I haven’t watched the episode, but I already stand behind crystal lol.”

