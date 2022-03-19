Denise Richards Stuns Fans With Throwback Photo

Denise Richards has a very recognizable face and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” viewers could spot her anywhere, but a look at some childhood photos of the actress has surprised fans with some calling the star, now 51, “ageless.”

The “Bravo Bibliophiles” Instagram account shared a photo of the model and TV personality when she was a young girl, taken from Richards’ memoir The Real Girl Next Door. It showed what appeared to be a school picture of Richards sporting a small smile and her signature blonde curls. Here is the photo:

Richards has posted many throwback pictures over the years, often with her sister Michelle, that had fans reacting over her appearance, with many commenting that she looks exactly the same.

Fans Have Had Many Reactions to the Throwback Photos Richards Has Shared Over the Years

On October 21, 2021, Richards posted a photo of herself with her younger sister when the two were just young girls and she captioned it, “me & my sister….. we call eachother Nell (nellie).” Fans were quick to react to the throwback look, with many commenting on how cute Richards was as a child. “You look just like your dad!” one person wrote. “You were a cute kid , an blossomed into a gorgeous woman,” one said.

On Father’s Day in June 2021, Richards posted another old photo, this one with her sister and her father. “Happy Father’s Day to my amazing dad @irving.richards I love this picture of my sister and I with him,” she wrote. “Thank you for always being there for us. I love you Pa.” One person commented, “Lovely picture. You look like your dad.” “You look so much like your Dad!” another agreed.

She posted another throwback after her birthday in February 2020, again with her sister. “My sister posted this of us (I’m on the left) & made me think of my parents, my mom especially,” Richards wrote. “We lost her to cancer over 10 years ago, birthdays are bittersweet without her.”

Fans were quick to reply, “Your daughters look exactly like You and your Mom and sister.” “You look so much like Sami,” another agreed. Here is that photo:

Richards also posted slightly more recent throwback pictures of her days as a young adult modeling and acting. In December 2019, she posted a photo of 20 years prior on the set of James Bond’s “The World Is Not Enough.”

One fan wrote, “You have hardly changed.” “Absolutely gorgeous!! Then and now!” another added. “You haven’t aged at all,” one person wrote. “Denise, you still look the same. Ageless, I wish I had your genes on youth,” another said.

Richards also reposted a photo her dad shared in July 2020 of when she was younger. In thatvshot, she and her sister were dressed up in period clothing. Fans said, “you still look exactly the same.” Another wrote, “you two look adorable.” “You haven’t changed!!!!!” one person said.

Richards Recently Opened Up About Her ‘Strained’ Relationship With Her Eldest Daughter

Richards recently shared a birthday tribute post to her daughter Sami on the occasion of her eldest’s 18th birthday after recently admitting that the two have a “strained” relationship. In February 2022, the former RHOBH star revealed on “Jeff Lewis Live,” “I have a strained relationship with [Sami]… It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained,” Page Six reported.

According to the publication, the 18-year-old shared a video in the fall explaining that she was now living with her father, Charlie Sheen, had dropped out of high school and was feeling much happier and “full of self love.”

Richards shares Sami and another daughter, 16-year-old Lola, with Sheen. She is also a mother to 10-year-old Eloise, who she adopted in 2011. Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers is currently in the process of adopting Eloise, Page Six wrote.

