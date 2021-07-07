Denise Richards Speaks Out on Wanting To Return to RHOBH, Denies Giving Ultimatum

Denise Richards is breaking her silence following rumors that she wants to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” star Garcelle Beauvais suggested to host Andy Cohen that Richards would be open to returning to the franchise as long as they got rid of one person, which people speculated was Lisa Rinna.

“I think she wants to come back to the show,” Beauvais said on-air about Richards. “Somebody has got to go, though.”

However, in a new Tweet from Richards, the former star is denying ever giving an ultimatum to Bravo. On July 2, 2021, Richards responded to a Tweet from a fan that said they would love to see her back on RHOBH. “Thank you,” Richards wrote in response. “And for the record. Did not demand an ultimatum.”

Thank you. And for the record. Did not demand an ultimatum — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) July 3, 2021

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons nine and 10, but had a dramatic exit last season after Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards. Richards denied all claims from Glanville, but that only led to more drama with the ladies, especially Richards’ longtime friend, Rinna.

Rinna Has Responded to the Rumors About Richards’ Potential Return

Rinna doesn’t seem to be too happy that Richards could possibly be plotting a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” According to screenshots captured by Reality Blurb, Rinna posted a photo to her Instagram story of an article about Beauvais telling Cohen that Richards wanted to return. Over the photo, Rinna wrote about Richards, “Oooof she’s still so angry.”

However, despite her response, Rinna hasn’t spoken to Richards since last season, which she revealed during a May 2021 interview with Access Hollywood. “I have not [reached out to her],” Rinna said about her current relationship with Richards. “You know, I think time will tell where that will go, you know?”

Richards Debated Returning for Another Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though season 10 was difficult for Richards, the star revealed during a September 2020 appearance on “The Real” that she actually debated returning for a third season.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season,” Richards admitted to the hosts at the time, which included her friend, Beauvais. “Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.” During her appearance, Richards also praised Beauvais for being such a great friend to her on the show. “Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” Richards said. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Why Fans Think That Bethenny Frankel Just Got Married