RHOBH Star Mourns Devastating Loss

A star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is mourning the sudden death of a close friend.

Former Hollywood casting director and publicist Scout Masterson died suddenly on September 11, 2022 at the age of 48, his husband, Bill Horn, announced in an Instagram post.

“Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much,” Horn captioned a slideshow of Masterson. “Scout Michael Masterson 1974-2022.”

In addition to Horn, Masterson is survived by his children, Simone, 12 and Bosley, 8.

Masterson made several cameos on his close friend Tori Spelling’s reality show, “Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood,” per IMDb. He was also close friends with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards, and in 2016, her daughters attended a birthday party for Masterson’s little girl, according to Us Weekly. Richards has also posed with Masterson in social media pics.

“I am beyond heartbroken the girls are too,” Richards wrote on Instagram following Masterson’s death. “We love you guys so much. I’m still in shock & will be for a long time. We love you. I’ll tell you the rest privately,”

Denise Richards Posted a Lengthy Tribute to Scout Masterson

A few days after Masterson’s death was made public, Richards shared a long tribute to him on her Instagram page. The actress posted several favorite photos of Masterson, and she wrote about their long friendship in the caption. She also credited Masterson and his husband for helping her get through the difficult process when she adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise. The former RHOBH star adopted Eloise as an infant in 2011, per E! News.

“Scouty I will never forget you & the beautiful memories over so many years. all the pool days we had, kids stuff together, you & billy helping me through the adoption process with Eloise being my confidant through it all,” she wrote. “All our talks, I could share anything with you. “

“What a shock to us. not to have you here,” Richards added. “I remember us talking about my mom & saying where do they go? Perhaps you can give us all some signs. You are an amazing friend, so loyal & never judged. Funny, witty, with a fancy shmancy style. Your laugh is infectious & you made everyone around you feel happy. Incredible daddy, son, & devoted loving husband. And biggest dog lover. My heart is broken. I will miss you dearly, I love you so much & we will all be here for your family.”

Several Other Real Housewives Stars Paid Tribute to Scout Masterson

In addition to Richards, fellow RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna posted a photo of Masterson her Instagram story with the caption, “Heaven just got another angel. Our hearts go out to Bill, Simone and Boz. Today is a devastatingly sad day. We lost a very bright light in this world, someone we loved so dearly. He was filled with so much joy and made us laugh so much. He was the best dad. We love you Scout.”

“My heart is breaking for you and your family,” Teddi Mellencamp wrote to Horn on Instagram. “Sending so much love your way. Please let us know anything you need,”

“Oh Bill I am so sorry. I am praying for you and those sweet babies. Sending you so much love,” wrote “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

And RHOA star Phaedra Parks also looked back on her long friendship with Masterson. “[Scout Masterson] was a ray of light that illuminated goodness and grace,” she wrote. “My sons and I are praying for your peace, comfort, and renewed joy. We love you.”

