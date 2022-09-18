RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins Asks Judge to Help Find ‘Crucial’ Info for Lawsuit

Diana Jenkins is asking a judge to speed up proceedings as she tries to “unmask” the “fake Instagram accounts” used to send racist messages to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star’s teen son. Jenkins is attempting to clear her name after “RHOBH” fans accused her of paying for bots to harass Garcelle Beauvais’ son as part of an ongoing feud between the two.

The Bravo reality TV star filed a lawsuit against whoever was responsible for sending the messages in September 2022. But her lawyers acknowledge in court filings they do not have the identities of the defendants in the case. A September 16, 2022, filing asked a judge to expedite discovery in the case so Jenkins’ lawyers can find out who is behind the “bot” accounts, court documents obtained by Heavy show.

Jenkins filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County court on September 8. A hearing was scheduled for October 27 for her attorneys to argue for permission to use the discovery process to try to “unmask” the defendants. But they are asking in the new filing to have the hearing held the week of September 19 or at a date earlier than October 27.

“This case involves egregious behavior: using fake Instagram accounts to send racist and bullying messages to a 14-year old child, designed so that people would conclude and did conclude Plaintiff Sanela Jenkins a/k/a Diana Jenkins was responsible,” Jenkins’ lawyers — Kristina Enns, Lily North, Erik Connolly and Christopher Letkewicz of the firm Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP — wrote. “Thus far, the perpetrator has remained anonymous and so Ms. Jenkins has sued him/her as ‘John Doe’ (‘Defendant’). But Ms. Jenkins seeks to unmask him/her.”

The lawyers added, “Ms. Jenkins seeks leave to serve targeted and narrow third-party discovery immediately so that she may discover Defendant’s true identity and serve the summons to bring him or her into this case.”

Jenkins’ Lawyers Say They Don’t Want to ‘Wait Over a Month to Start the Process That Will Allow the Case to Move Forward, Calling the Info They Are Seeking ‘Crucial’

Jenkins’ attorneys wrote in the new filing, “This application is made on the basis that Ms. Jenkins does not know the identity of the anonymous Defendant, and absent leave to conduct narrow and limited non-party discovery to identify the Defendant, Ms. Jenkins cannot serve the summons. Ms. Jenkins has filed a motion for leave to seek the requested discovery, but the first available hearing date is not until October 27, 2022.

They added, “Therefore, Ms. Jenkins brings this ex parte Application to advance the hearing date on her Motion so that she may immediately begin serving the discovery needed to identify the Defendant, instead of waiting more than a month for the currently noticed date of the Motion.”

The motion states that they have not been able to identify the person or people behind the accounts through their own investigation. “The discovery Ms. Jenkins seeks is critical to her ability to identify Defendant and name him or her in this lawsuit. Each day that passes may harm Ms. Jenkins’ ability to uncover Defendant’s identity and needlessly delays Ms. Jenkins’ efforts to hold the perpetrator of this scheme accountable,” the lawyers wrote in the motion.

Jenkins’ Lawyers Say the ‘Defendant’s Identity Remains in the Shadows, Protected by Fake Public-Facing Instagram Profiles’

According to the motion, Jenkins’ lawyers have conducted “thorough research and investigation” to try to identify the defendant or defendants. The Instagram accounts do not appear to be connected to any real people and have fake names and photos, according to the lawsuit.

“Despite this diligent and concerted research, Defendant’s identity remains in the shadows, protected by fake public-facing Instagram profiles. With a subpoena, Ms. Jenkins can obtain non-public information to unmask Defendant. This information may include the real name of the person who created the Instagram accounts, his/her email address, and/or the IP addresses he/she used while creating the accounts and sending the harassing messages,” her lawyers wrote.

According to the motion, “To the extent there are multiple layers to this deception— such as using a fake name or contact information to create the fake Instagram accounts—additional subpoenas may be required. As such, Ms. Jenkins needs to serve tailored third-party discovery to unveil Defendant’s true identity and has brought the underlying Motion to do just that.”

The motion adds, “Ms. Jenkins brings this Application so that she can immediately start serving the discovery necessary to learn the identity of Defendant. Until the identity of Defendant is unmasked she cannot serve the summons or otherwise begin pursuing this lawsuit. … delaying the hearing on the Motion until the earliest available regularly-scheduled hearing date, more than a month away in late October, may significantly impair Ms. Jenkins’ ability to collect critically-needed discovery.”