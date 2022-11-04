Kyle Richards Comments on Whether Lisa Rinna Protected Kathy Hilton at the Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards spoke about the show’s season 12 reunion special during an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

During the reunion, Lisa Rinna asserted that Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, acted erratically after leaving a private club in Aspen. She accused Hilton of speaking negatively about her castmates, including Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley. The “Melrose Place” actress also alleged the “Paris in Love” star shared she intended on ruining Bravo, NBC, and Evolution Media. In addition, she claimed the 63-year-old asserted she was “going to get Kyle fired.” Hilton refuted Rinna’s accusations. She conceded, however, that she “said other things.” The mother of four then stated she “just said [she] felt dismissed” and “feel[s] like Kyle hates [her] sometimes.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Richards revealed Rinna did not share all of Hilton’s comments during their night in Aspen.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Lisa Rinna in October 2022

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards noted she requested Rinna to refrain from detailing everything her eldest sister said about her in Aspen.

“I knew enough and I didn’t want to know any more. I knew there was more but I didn’t want to know anymore. And Kathy had said, ‘You know, I said really bad things and I should not have.’ And I just didn’t want to – I didn’t want anymore. And you know, Rinna never said all the things at the reunion,” said Richards.

When Arroyave asked if Rinna “did protect Kathy in some capacity,” Richards replied, “she did not say all the things at the reunion.”

Kyle Richards Gave an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton

While speaking to E! News in October 2022, Richards shared where she stood with Hilton following the season 12 reunion. She revealed that “things are not great right now,” but shared she is hopeful they will reconcile.

“We’ll always come back together. You know, I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion for me, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationship so — and I have been holding that in for so long and that’s why I felt so emotional. But you know, I have high hopes,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

Hilton also gave an update on her relationship with her sister during an October 2022 interview with ExtraTV at the 2022 BravoCon. She shared she has been texting Richards, which has been “nice.”

In the same interview, Hilton acknowledged she called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood” during the season 12 reunion and asserted she did not regret making the remark.

“She is a bully. She’s bullied everyone. And I just think that that is just the worst,” said Hilton.

The “Paris in Love” star also revealed she wished she had not apologized to the “Melrose Place” actress in season 12, episode 20.

“I should have never, ever apologized. Apologize for what?” stated Hilton.

