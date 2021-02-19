Dina Manzo Weighs In on Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice Feud

After an explosive premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, former star Dina Manzo is weighing in on the comments made by Jackie Goldschneider about Gia Giudice.

During the season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and Goldschneider sat down to discuss the cheating rumors about her husband, Evan, that had been started by Giudice. While they talked, Goldschneider attempted to make an analogy as she explained that the rumor Giudice had started was similar to her saying that Gia Giudice does cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no concrete evidence, but it looks like Giudice’s close family friend, Manzo, is not too happy about this.

On Wednesday, February 17, Giudice’s PR representative took to her Instagram page to post a lengthy statement about the claims about Giudice’s daughter. Manzo later reposted the message on her own Instagram story, writing that Goldschneider should issue an apology to the 20-year-old. “I did NOT watch, but I totally agree,” Manzo wrote in the Instagram story, as captured by Page Six. “A Grown woman should not use that analogy about a minor EVER, especially about our beautiful @_giaguidice. Jackie needs to make a public apology immediately.”

Manzo was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during seasons one and two and returned once again to appear on season six.

Others Are Also Urging for Jackie Goldschneider to Apologize

Manzo is not the only one who thinks what Goldschneider did was wrong. After the premiere, former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley took to her Twitter to express how disappointed she was in the New Jersey star. “@JGSchneid the lowest of the lowest,” Medley wrote. “@Teresa_Giudice you are a survivor and I love you! #greatestmom #ilovegia.”

In another Tweet, Medley put Goldschneider on blast again in defense of Giudice. “@JGSchneid what were you thinking?” Medley wrote. “#shameonyou #teamteresaguidance.”

Gia Giudice herself has also condemned Goldschneider’s comment. “Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not,” Giudice tweeted on Friday, February 19. “My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

Jackie Goldschneider Doesn’t Seem to Regret Her Comment

VideoVideo related to dina manzo weighs in on jackie goldschneider and teresa giudice feud 2021-02-19T18:34:35-05:00

Even though Goldschneider might be feeling pressure from some to apologize, it doesn’t seem like she will be doing so anytime soon. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Goldschneider explained why she doesn’t regret what she said about Giudice.

“No, because I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia,” Goldschneider explained to Us Weekly. “I was giving an analogy. I think that almost everyone will see that that’s an analogy. The truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that will make her understand, like, when you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts. So I don’t regret that, because if I was saying something nasty about Gia then I would regret it, but I was giving an analogy, which was clear to pretty much everyone.”

READ NEXT: Carole Radziwill Shades Bethenny Frankel In New Interview