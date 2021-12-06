LOOK: Fans Think Dina Manzo Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Dina Manzo, left fans shocked after a recent Instagram post revealed a new younger look.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, Dina posted a series of black and white images of herself and her husband, Dave Cantin. But fans were shocked to see a woman who didn’t look like the Dina they remembered from RHONJ seasons 1,2 and 6.

“Wow.. you look so different. I wouldn’t have recognized you,” a fan wrote.

“Wow GREAT FILTER,” a fan wrote noting the glow and the smooth skin. “It is isn’t it?” Dina replied back with a goofy emoji.

Some fans weren’t as delicate with their observations, “unfortunately you’re starting to get that fake plastic look… go back to being yourself, you were so naturally pretty.”

Not All Fans Saw the Negative Side of the Look Noting Her Appearance Change Was Due to Being in Love ‘You Glow Different When You’re Loved Right’

Though many fans thought Dina looked different, not all of them thought it was a bad thing.

“We most definitely need beauty/skincare secrets please! You look better than ever how is that possible,” one fan wrote. Another fan joked about how Dina was reversing in age, “Dina, are ya part Nigerian or are you dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight? You legit get younger and younger and younger. For crying out loud.”

Many noted Dina being in love, and that was the reason for her new look.

“You glow different when you’re loved right. That glow looks good on you,” someone wrote. “Seriously Dina!? Do you have the fountain of youth in that Gorgeous tranquil backyard of yours? Stunning couple!”

“Wow looking like a 20 something!!” another fan commented.

Dina & Dave Were Victims of a Brutal Home Invasion Robbery Which Dina’s Ex-Husband, Thomas Manzo Was Arrested in Connection With

When fans first met Dina in season 1 of RHONJ, she was married to Thomas Manzo. Over the course of the years since departing the show, Dina and Thomas (who she called “Tommy” on the show) split and she began dating and got engaged to Dave.

Just one month before Dina and Dave were married, they were victims of a brutal home invasion. According to US Weekly, who reported on the crime in 2017, the couple returned home to see two masked intruders robbing them. The suspects struck Dave with a baseball bat and struck Dina several times before tying them up. Both Dina and Dave were treated for injuries with Dave suffering a broken nose. Dina’s $60,000 engagement ring was also stolen in the process.

Thomas and an associate, James Mainello, were indicted in 2021 on charges including robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, theft, a weapons offense, criminal restraint, and stalking for that attack, according to NBC 4 New York. Her ex-husband turned himself in to the police and has since been freed pending trial. Both face a possible 30 years in prison if convicted.

Dina Supported an Instagram Post Slamming Caroline Manzo for Supporting Thomas Manzo

Dina and her sister Caroline married brothers, Thomas and Albert. After Thomas was arrested Caroline wrote a letter in support of Thomas, despite him being accused of crimes against her own sister.

That’s something that one family friend couldn’t forgive and took to Instagram to defend Dina.

“For years I have sat by and watched Dina take the high road over and over,” he wrote on May 24, 2021. “Staying silent for many reasons but mainly out of respect for family. There’s a million things I could have said throughout the years and spoken up to defend her. She would forbid me to say a word. But I can’t stay silent while others continue to talk to help keep their relevance. You will reap what you sow. And I find this extremely fitting after all they are your most famous words.”

According to Page Six, Dina liked and commented on the post though her reply has since been deleted.

“Normally Lukey I would ask you to take this down but ya know what? I’m starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that’s what gives them that ‘power,’” she wrote. “I’ll say it again…it’s not ok to take kindness for weakness. Plus if I don’t laugh at this point I’ll just continue to cry. I love you.”

