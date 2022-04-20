Unexpected Feud Between 2 RHONJ Stars Will Surface at the Reunion

Following the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion taping, there are two Housewives who are not on speaking terms — and it may be a bit of a surprise to fans.

While it’s unclear exactly which two Housewives got into it at the reunion, one of them is Dolores Catania. She revealed such on the April 11, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“So reunion was like, the worst ever, and hard,” Catania said on the podcast. “This is my seventh. And it was absolutely draining. It was a long time, and a lot of fighting,” she continued. “And I’m not getting along with someone right now, out of nowhere,” Catania added. When co-host Tamra Judge said she didn’t know who it was, Catania said it wasn’t important.

Many Fans Think That Catania & Jennifer Aydin Got Into it at the Reunion

A blind posted by Bravo and Cocktails on April 11, 2022, had many fans convinced that the person who Catania is not talking to at the moment is Jennifer Aydin.

“A lot of the beef at reunion was expected. But there was one duo who wasn’t expected. One is a fan fav, the other, while she’s great TV, she gets a mixed review with fans, she had a rough season though. How dare she come for the person she did. This is not going to go over well with the fans, I promise you that,” the blind read.

Several readers took to the comments section to try to figure out who the two women are. One of the most popular guesses was Catania and Aydin.

“I’m guessing Jen & Dolores. Dolores was a big flip flopper this season & she isn’t one to take kindly to being called out,” one comment read.

“It’s Dolores and Jennifer. It’s being reported that they’re no longer speaking,” a second person added.

“Dolo is the fan fave and jen had a tough season,” a third reader wrote.

As far as how bad the feud might be, Catania did say that she feels as though any bad blood between cast members can be rectified.

Some Fans Think Catania & Teresa Giudice Had a Falling Out

Catania and Teresa Giudice have been friends for many years, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have their moments — many of which are seen on RHONJ.

Some fans think that Catania and Giudice may be the two Housewives not speaking because Giudice didn’t invite Catania to her engagement party. Interestingly, however, Catania seemed to completely understand why she wasn’t invited — and she explained such on “Two T’s in a Pod.”

“I wasn’t invited, not for any reason. But they said they only kind of invited people who they went out together as couples. There may be another reason behind it, however, what I can tell you it was not because of Teresa and I weren’t getting along or anything,” Catania said, pretty much confirming that her relationship with Giudice is okay.

“Louie really didn’t know me as a couple because I didn’t mingle with them as a boyfriend, girlfriend, you know, I had not gotten to know Louie yet. And I think Louie wanted just people — and it was intimate,” Catania added.

