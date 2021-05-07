Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Spinoff Gets Canceled

It looks like the party is over for Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family.

According to a new report from TMZ, Zolciak’s spinoff show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” has been canceled. A source told the outlet that, “the network decided not to move forward with another season of ‘Tardy’ because Bravo felt the show had simply run its course after 8 years documenting the famous fam.” The show ran for eight seasons and over 80 episodes, and documented Zolciak, her husband, and their six kids throughout the years.

Prior to “Don’t Be Tardy,” Zolciak was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Zolciak appeared on RHOA during seasons one through five, and reappeared during season 10 as a “friend of.” The former star got married to Kroy Biermann in 2011, and together, the two have four young children. Zolciak also has two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from a previous relationship.

Season Eight of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Was Delayed Due to COVID-19

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the latest season of “Don’t Be Tardy” was delayed. In June 2020, Zolciak told Heavy exclusively, “They called and told me that it was it’s not going to air until October [2020] because nobody’s been able to film and they don’t have the new content. They don’t have anything to put on the air, basically. They usually have a schedule of, ‘we film this, it goes on air then,’ but that’s kind of all been turned upside down.”

At the time, Zolciak also added that her families’ experience filming season eight was the craziest one yet. During season eight, the family traveled in an RV across the country.

“We talk about it every day, like ‘how the hell did we all survive it?’” Zolciak told Heavy. “You’ll see why I say that. It’ll be the best season yet. I think it’s totally different from what people have ever seen. Can you just picture eight of us, nine of us, on the road? For weeks and weeks and weeks?”

Zolciak Said That Being on Reality TV Was ‘the Best Job in the Entire World’

Although Zolciak hasn’t said anything publicly about the show being canceled, it looks like she could be quite disappointed. During an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak gushed about how much she loves being on reality television. “It’s the best job in the entire world,” Zolciak revealed. “I never want to give that up. I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

However, Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, seems to be okay with the show coming to a close. During the October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Biermann said, “I said, if we get to season 10, I think that would be really cool to say we’ve done 10. But if not, or whatever the case may be, I think we’re all OK with — God forbid — we just don’t continue on after this season, ’cause this is really such a great season, if we ended it here.”

