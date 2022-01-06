Dorinda Medley Says She Was ‘Dumbfounded’ by These Housewives’ Return

Dorinda Medley, of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame, was the guest on a December 2021 episode of the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the episode, Medley, who left “RHONY” before season 13 started filming, shared that she was unsure if the show’s cast should change.

Medley & Judge Shared Their Thoughts About Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter

While speaking to Judge and Arroyave, Medley revealed that she has been “surprised” by certain casting decisions made by Bravo producers. She referenced that Judge and Vicki Gunvalson had been let go after “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 14. She also noted she did not expect Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter to still be “RHOC” cast members.

“I never thought those Emily and Gina girls would be there and you wouldn’t be there Tamra. I was like dumbfounded when I heard that. Or like Vicki would be gone,” asserted Medley.

Judge shared that she believed fans of the “Real Housewives” franchise do not enjoy cast changes, using Simpson and Kirschenheiter as examples.

“I think the audience likes to see familiar faces. They don’t like when new girls come in like Gina and Emily, like you said, they have been on the show for four years, but everyone calls them the new ones, those girls. They – people are not invested as much for some reason,” asserted the former “RHOC” star.

Medley then shared that she “felt invested in [Judge’s] story” while she was on “RHOC.” However, she does not feel the same way about Simpson and Kirschenheiter.

“I don’t feel invested in their stories,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Kirschenheiter & Beador Discussed Judge in Separate December 2021 Interviews

In a December 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Kirschenheiter promoted “RHOC” season 16, which premiered on December 1, 2021. During the interview, she revealed that she has a cordial relationship with Judge.

“Every once in a while, we’ll text back and forth and we have some like overlap of friends, so every once in a while something will come up but nothing like – we haven’t when palling around,” said the Bravo star.

Kirschenheiter also shared that she used to play tennis with Judge until the coronavirus pandemic. She then commented on whether she believed Judge and Gunvalson should rejoin the “RHOC” cast.

“If people think there’s a place for them and they put them, you know, at the table with me – like let’s see what happens, I don’t know. Maybe let’s see if it’s interesting,” said the mother-of-three.

In a separate December 2021 Us Weekly interview, Shannon Beador, who once was close to Judge, discussed her former “RHOC” co-star. She revealed that she is not in communication with the 54-year-old. She also shared that she “would not enjoy” if Judge or Gunvalson returned to the show. Beador explained that she did not appreciate what her former co-stars have said about her to the press.

“It’s hard because I was close to both of them, but I’m still choosing not to engage and address it especially in the public. We were friends and sadly, we’re not anymore,” said the mother-of-three.

