Dorinda Medley Shares One Regret in Tinsley Mortimer Feud

Even though she is no longer a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York,” it doesn’t mean that Dorinda Medley can’t talk about her past drama on the show.

During an April 19 interview with Us Weekly, Dorinda Medley gave an update on her feud with Tinsley Mortimer. During season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” the two had a major falling out as Medley pointed out numerous times that she didn’t feel like Mortimer was sharing her entire life on the show. Things came to a head after Medley made a comment to Mortimer suggesting that she should use a turkey baster to get pregnant.

“I regret that I didn’t have a resolution with Tinsley, that she didn’t stay, that she left, you know, halfway through the season and we couldn’t get to a resolution,” Medley revealed to the outlet.





Although “The Real Housewives of New York” is not returning this spring as it usually does, Andy Cohen announced in March 2022 to Variety that the franchise will be getting a reboot. The franchise will be split up into two different shows: one featuring the “original” cast with stars like Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and another show with a completely new group of women.

Medley Reached out to Mortimer After Her Split From Scott Kluth

After Mortimer and her ex-fiancé, Scott Kluth, called off their engagement in March 2021, Medley reached out to the star, which she revealed during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that August. After a very on-again-off-again relationship, Mortimer left the “Real Housewives of New York” halfway through season 12 to move to Chicago in order to be with Kluth.

“I actually wrote to her right away, and I said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that you’re going through this,'” Medley said during her appearance on the talk show. “Whatever happens when we’re filming and stuff, at the end of the day, you don’t want people to go through that.”

Medley continued, “Because she believed in it and I think she really hoped it was going to happen, and what can you say? I told you so.”

Mortimer Said She Was ‘Very Open’ on ‘the Real Housewives of New York’





Even though Medley didn’t think that Mortimer was very open about sharing her life on “The Real Housewives of New York,” Mortimer fought back at her claims during a May 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the episode, Andy Cohen asked Mortimer a question from a fan, which read, “Looking back on the episodes, can you understand what Dorinda’s talking about? While her delivery isn’t the best, you have to realize that you seem to only talk about things on the surface while Leah’s crying about her mom not speaking to her… what do you think?”

“Okay, I’m the girl who came on as being arrested, abusive relationship, talking about my father who died, alcoholism, my want of a family and children and my mother and our whole relationship, babies, and whether or not I can have it in my life at 44…” Mortimer said during her appearance. “I am very open and I talk about a lot of things.”

Mortimer continued, “This is B.S., I really am super open and honest. Ask me a question, I will tell you.”

