Dorinda Medley Blasts ‘Tasteless’ Vicki Gunvalson

Two “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” stars are going at each other with Dorinda Medley taking the latest jab at Vicki Gunvalson.

While appearing on the episode of her podcast, a caller asked Medley what she thought of Gunvalson’s negative comments about her home, Bluestone Manor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorinda Medley Said ‘Jealousy Is a Terrible Thing’ & if Vicki Gunvalson Wants to Get Mean ‘I’ll Get Mean’

Play

Dorinda Reacts to Vicki’s Review of Blue Stone Manor Dorinda Medley isn’t pleased with Vicki Gunvalson’s recent public comments about the state of Blue Stone Manor. Hear more from Radio Andy on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube: youtube.com/siriusxm See more of Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley here: siriusxm.us/MakeItNicewithDorindaMedleyVideo Connect with SiriusXM Online Facebook: facebook.com/siriusxm… 2022-06-09T17:30:52Z

“Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta is sort of, whatever that place is called, is fun,” Medley replied to the caller. “You can’t really have people that don’t have taste, understand taste. I mean, is it an old house? Yes. Stanford White built it in 1902. It is an iconic home, Architectural Digest thinks so. I do think you know, you have to have a taste level to understand a home like Bluestone Manor and you have to understand the lifestyle.”

Medley went on to poke fun at Gunvalson’s Orange County, CA home.

“She was a guest in my house, so regardless of what she thinks, it just shows that she really has no real manners,” Medley said. “I don’t know, listen, I’ve seen her house. I don’t I don’t really do prefabs but I would never say anything bad about her house. It’s not my taste. But you know you when you come as a guest to someone’s house you be gracious. That’s what I think. And also to you know, jealousy is a terrible thing.”

But the former “Real Housewives of New York” star didn’t stop there. She then took aim at Gunvalson’s dating history, including her relationship with Brooks Ayers, who faked having cancer and her ex-fiance Steve Lodge who broke up with her (and subsequently married) a younger woman.

“You know, sometimes when you’re unhappy and you look to see someone that’s so happy and doing so well. They just can’t take it,” Medley said. “You may not like my life, but I also don’t date people that pretend to have cancer. You know what I mean? I also don’t date men that then leave you for women that are half their age. You want to get mean? I’ll get mean, but I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Vicki Gunvalson Doesn’t Want to Go Back to Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor, She’d Be ‘Bored out of My Mind’

All of this stems from comments Gunvalson said about the home where the RHUGT season 2 was filmed.

The comments were made during a June 8, 2022, Instagram Live session on Bravo’s official account.

“I do not want to go back to Bluestone Manor, “Gunvalson said on the Instagram live. “Love you Dorinda, but no. I would get bored out of my mind out there, there’s nothing to do.”

Gunvalson said she had a difficult time on the show, coming off COVID.

“I struggled a little bit the first few days, I really did because I didn’t know place. Am I the OG or am I just another housewife?” she said.”It took me a couple of days to get into the swing of things, then I was like, let’s go b******.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Sandra Bullock Looks Like ‘Real Housewives’ Star in New Pic