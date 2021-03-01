‘RHOBH’ Star Slammed For Over-The-Top Kiddie Party

Dorit Kemsley threw a pricey party for her daughter Phoenix’s fifth birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a series of photos to Instagram after the whimsical, unicorn-themed bash.

Dorit first posted a family pic of a massive pastel-colored balloon display with a glittery sign announcing, “Phoenix Turns 5.” In the photo, the Beverly Beach founder posed with the birthday girl as well as husband P.K. Kemsley and son Jagger.

Other snaps showed off a large white bouncy castle set up outside as well as a stuffed unicorn activity for the party guests. The birthday girl also wore a unicorn headband and was photographed riding a large white horse that was decked out with unicorn headgear. There also appeared to be a balloon maker on site.

In the caption to her post, Dorit credited Los Angeles event planner Dash, Balloon Anevue Events, and Four Seasons Flowers for the event.

The party planning site also shared Instagram videos from the event, which included a lavish cupcake table, a candy bar, a large floral display, and a party greeter dressed as a fairy.

Dorit Kemsley Was Criticized for Her Over-the-Top Kiddie Party

Dorit’s party pics received love from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“It was soooo special!!! Lucky kids” wrote newcomer Crystal.

But not everyone was a fan. Several of Doit’s followers hit the comments section to her post to call her out for the supersized party.

“Wow, the magnitude of balloon waste here is practically evil. Dorit, you know better!!!!!” one commenter wrote.

“This party probably cost more than my student loans,” another chimed in.

”Right! Looks like a great party but why is everything so over the top for small kids when parents are rich?!” another asked. “They’d probably be happy with pizza, cake, and ice cream with their friends.”

But another pointed out that the party cost is just a drop in the bucket for a family as wealthy as the Kemsleys.

“2 massive balloon walls, catered candy bar, wood fire pizza, a bedazzled pony, draped curtains…BH don’t play with kids’ birthdays,” one commenter noted. “Easily 30k+, which isn’t a lot to the wealthy.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Are Known for Throwing Lavish Birthday Parties for Their Kids

Longtime fans of the Real Housewives franchise have had a front-row seat to lavish cast parties for more than 10 years. In the first season of the Beverly Hills-based Bravo hit, cast member Taylor Armstrong made headlines for her pricey 4th birthday party for her daughter Kennedy.

At the time, Taylor wrote about the Mad Hatter-themed bash on her Bravo blog.

“The children were entertained by an unbelievable magician and a team of amazing fairies who dressed them in tea party attire and lead them in magical games,” she wrote.”While I was toasting Kennedy’s birthday with the adults, the little ones were on a fairy-led treasure hunt through the intricate grounds of the estate.”

The pint-sized guests also received gold Barbie necklaces as party favors.

Taylor later revealed that the birthday party for Kennedy cost a whopping $60,000.

“I had really great memories of my birthdays growing up and that’s something I want to share with her,” Taylor told E! News at the time.

