Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend Tells All

In a new interview, the current girlfriend of Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ ex-husband, Bernt Bodal, is speaking out.

Michelle Fox, who is the current girlfriend of Bodal, recently commented on an Instagram posted on Page Six’s account, talking negatively about the star. Page Six had posted an article about Vargas reacting to Bodal allegedly being engaged, which Fox responded to. “We mind our own business — except when someone like this has been constantly attacking to us and is obsessed with talking about Bernt — it’s beyond creepy,” Fox wrote. Fox also added that the couple has allegedly sent Vargas two cease and desist letters.

Later, Fox spoke directly to Page Six, explaining why she decided to leave a comment about Vargas on Instagram. “We have been through a lot with her and it’s none of her business,” Fox told Page Six of Vargas. “She needs to move on and stop contacting Bernt and talking about him. We tried to take the legal action to make a point — that was why I got upset on comments and it’s not fair we have to see this stuff — it’s disgusting behavior.”

Vargas is the most recent addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, joining the show during Season 15.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Has Responded to Fox’s Comments

In response to Fox’s comments about her, Vargas told Page Six, “I am uncertain who this particular Michelle is on a personal level. However, it is my understanding that she is in somewhat of a relationship at some capacity with my ex-husband. Unfortunately, in today’s day and age there’s a lot of negativity going around in the world, and I feel she is caught up in it along with a lot of other individuals. However, she is not involved in my life in any capacity and never will be.”

And, even though Vargas’ divorce was finalized in July 2020, she seemed quite shaken by the whole experience, which was chronicled during this current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In multiple scenes throughout the season, Vargas has cried about her divorce and has had a difficult time opening up about it to her fellow cast members.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Said That She Was ‘Happy’ to Be Divorced

Even though Vargas’ divorce has been tough for her, she told her Instagram followers in July 2020 that she was “happy” to be divorced. In screenshots captured by Us Weekly, Vargas opened up more about how she felt on the day the divorce was finalized.

“You know, I don’t know how I’m feeling today,” Vargas said in a series of Instagram stories, according to Us Weekly. “I’m excited but I’m sad and I – it’s the end of an era – I was with the guy for 20 years. 17 years but divorcing for three,” Vargas said to her followers on Instagram stories, according to Us Weekly. “20 years total of my life and I’m happy but it’s a failure. … I paid an arm and a leg to get divorced and to get what I thought I needed … and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”

