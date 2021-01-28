Who Is Elizabeth Vargas’ Ex-Husband?

Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Elizabeth Vargas shared her life with fans during the newest season. Throughout her time on the show, Vargas struggled with her divorce from her ex husband, Bernt O. Bodal. Vargas had a difficult time accepting the separation, but the paperwork was finalized in July, per Us Weekly.

“You know, I don’t know how I’m feeling today,” Vargas told fans on Instagram, via Us Weekly. “I’m excited but I’m sad and I – it’s the end of an era – I was with the guy for 20 years. 17 years but divorcing for three. 20 years total of my life and I’m happy but it’s a failure. … I paid an arm and a leg to get divorced and to get what I thought I needed … and here we are transitioning to a new phase in my life and I’m excited.”

Bodal is an extremely successful businessman and former musician who has a net worth of $200 million dollars, per Celebrity Net Worth. Bodal made most of his money from being the CEO of American Seafoods, one of the largest seafood companies in the country.

Bodal Has Been Seeing Other Women Since Their Divorce

Although Vargas struggled with the emotional aspect of the divorce, she recently learned details of her ex-husband’s relationship. During the first part of the RHOC reunion, the topic of Vargas’ ex-husband came up, and she acknowledged he had a new girlfriend. Fellow cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke told Vargas that Bodal is now engaged to his girlfriend, to which Vargas denied.

Michelle Fox, who is the current girlfriend of Bodal, recently commented on an Instagram posted on Page Six’s account, talking negatively about the star. Page Six had posted an article about Vargas reacting to Bodal allegedly being engaged, which Fox responded to. “We mind our own business — except when someone like this has been constantly attacking to us and is obsessed with talking about Bernt — it’s beyond creepy,” Fox wrote.

Fox also added that the couple has allegedly sent Vargas two cease and desist letters. She confirmed that she and Bodal are also engaged. “Bernt/I are committed to each other for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “He is a wonderful loving man and I am proud to be with him.”

Later, Fox spoke directly to Page Six, explaining why she decided to leave a comment about Vargas on Instagram. “We have been through a lot with her and it’s none of her business,” Fox told Page Six of Vargas. “She needs to move on and stop contacting Bernt and talking about him. We tried to take the legal action to make a point — that was why I got upset on comments and it’s not fair we have to see this stuff — it’s disgusting behavior.”

Vargas Dismissed Fox’s Comments

RHOC fans have learned that Vargas isn’t one to keep her opinions to herself. Vargas has since responded to Fox’s claims about her.

Vargas told Page Six, “I am uncertain who this particular Michelle is on a personal level. However, it is my understanding that she is in somewhat of a relationship at some capacity with my ex-husband. Unfortunately, in today’s day and age there’s a lot of negativity going around in the world, and I feel she is caught up in it along with a lot of other individuals. However, she is not involved in my life in any capacity and never will be.”

