Emily Simpson Comments on Co-Star: ‘I Think It’s Called Sociopath’

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, shared information regarding the show’s season 16 reunion, which was filmed in March 2022.

During an April 2022 E! News interview, Kirschenheiter and Simpson suggested that a co-star caused problems at the reunion special.

“You think when somebody is put in a position where they’re so obviously wrong and have been proven wrong, they would just lie down at that point. I was really surprised to see, particularly one of the castmates, just not willing to take accountability for anything,” stated Kirschenheiter.

Simpson then commented on the behavior of the unidentified “RHOC” star in a joking manner.

“I think it’s called sociopath,” quipped Simpson.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Noella Bergener

While Simpson and Kirschenheiter did not identify which castmate they were referring to during the E! News interview, they both have had issues with Noella Bergener, who joined the show’s cast during its sixteenth season. The former model also has been at odds with Heather Dubrow and has claimed that she shoved a crew member during her dinner party in season 16, episode 2. Dubrow has refuted the claims.

While speaking to E! News, Simpson shared why she had difficulty connecting with Bergener. She told the publication:

I still don’t know exactly who Noella is because I feel like she’s always trying to play a character and when you’re trying to play a character, you don’t really get to know who that person is. And it’s really hard to connect with them on a real authentic level.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Argument With Noella Bergener

During an April 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Dubrow expressed frustration about Bergener’s accusations. She referenced that in “RHOC” season 16, episode 15, she and her co-stars traveled to Aspen for a cast trip. While in Colorado, the “RHOC” cast went to a dinner, where Bergener brought up the night of Dubrow’s ill-fated party.

“Noella picks up the ball and just like explodes it. She starts in again. ‘We know what happened.’ I honestly lost it. It’s like someone calling you the wrong name. It’s like someone saying your name is Victoria. And I’m like my name is not Victoria, my name is Heather. No, no, you’re Victoria, stop lying,” stated Dubrow.

She then asserted that “at some point you think you’re going insane.” Dubrow also shared why she decided to leave the dinner.

“I just couldn’t take it anymore. And I thought why am I leaving my husband and my kids and being accosted verbally by someone who is lying about me again,” stated the 53-year-old.

During a separate interview for the same “RHOC After Show” interview, Bergener reiterated that she was informed by a person at Dubrow’s party that the mother of four pushed someone. The former model then shared that she “did see [Dubrow] come up the stairs [and] shove the camera” at the event, which has led her to believe her source.

“For me, I did see enough behavior to confirm it and not very good behavior,” stated the mother of one.

