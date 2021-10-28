Will Erika Jayne’s Dating Life Be Featured on ‘RHOBH’?

Erika Jayne is dipping her toe back in the dating pool following her split from Tom Girardi. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has started meeting new guys and is being set up on dates by friends, according to TMZ.

It doesn’t sound like Erika has a boyfriend or as if she’s dating one guy exclusively, but more that she’s getting herself back out there after being married for the past two decades. TMZ reports that Erika has “been on a handful of dates with different men,” some of whom are in the entertainment/television business and others who are not.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom back in November 2020. She hasn’t been spotted in public with a new love interest yet, but that could change if she ends up finding someone that she really likes. And while the next season of “RHOBH” will undoubtedly have Erika’s personal drama and legal issues front and center once more, fans might be wondering if her quest to find a new love interest will also be featured on the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika’s Dating Life Likely Won’t Be on ‘RHOBH’

During the “RHOBH” reunion, Erika hinted that she had started seeing other people post-split. Andy Cohen asked her if she ever cheated on Tom. After a fairly long pause, Erika said that she didn’t cheat on him while they were together, suggesting that she has been out and about since the two officially called it quits last year.

Erika has a lot going on in her life, and much of what she’s been going through is on “RHOBH” and will continue well into next season. However, a source told Hollywood Life that Erika won’t be having any new suitors appearing on the new season.

“She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” a source told the outlet, adding, “she wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

Meanwhile, Erika has been linked (by way of online blinds) to casino owner, Michael Gaughan. According to a screenshot shared on Reddit, the rumor was supposedly started by former “RHOBH” “friend,” Dana Wilkey. There have also been rumors that Erika is dating — or went on a date with — Scooter Braun — a rumor that also supposedly circulated courtesy of Wilkey. It’s unknown if there is any truth to either of these rumors.

Some Fans Seem to Think That the Dating Rumors Are Fabricated

As legal issues surrounding Tom and his former law firm mounted, he and Erika decided to part ways. Over the past year or so, there has been a lot of chatter suggesting that the former couple is faking this split as a way to hide assets, money, or to protect one another in some way.

This seems to be one of the reasons that some fans think that the reports that Erika is dating are actually fake.

“Or so her spin team would like us to believe. When we didn’t believe she left Tom completely, she starts upping the ante with stories of his decline, followed by more salacious details when the original story wasn’t accepted at face value. When we question the stories, then come the narratives of the frequently cheating Tom/poor Erika had no means to escape this controlling man. Suddenly now she is miraculously in the news for dating multiple men,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the report that Erika is indeed dating again.

“I am such a cynic that I think Tom’s team is actively working with her on the ‘spin’…I don’t believe she has no communication with his team – my bet is she only left Tom to take the heat off of her and to spin the tale of his dementia,” added another.

“Yes, I believe somehow he is still involved. My guess is she hid the money for THEM,” a third Redditor wrote.

Erika has not opened up about her personal life, and hasn’t shared any details of dates that she may have gone on or men that she may be interested in.

