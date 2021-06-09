Why Did Erika Girardi Leave Husband Tom?

On tonight’s June 9, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the women are in for a shock when they catch wind that their friend and costar, Erika Girardi, has filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi.

On November 3, 2020, Girardi announced that she would be divorcing her husband. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi continued, telling the outlet, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

This news came as a surprise to many “Real Housewives” fans, as there had not yet been any signs of trouble in paradise for the couple. So, why exactly did Girardi file for divorce? Here’s what we know so far:

Girardi Accused Her Husband of Having an Affair

In December 2020, Girardi took to her Instagram page to post a since-deleted series of images in which she accused her husband of cheating on her. The post, which was captured by the Instagram account @commentsbybravo, showed alleged screenshots of messages between Girardi and the rumored mistress. Some of these alleged messages were quite racy, with one reading, “It would be a whole lot better if I were f****** you,” and, “Miss you babe. Make up sex?”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Girardi put her husband on blast, writing, “This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f****** my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

However, since Girardi came forward with those images, she has not spoken about her husband’s alleged affair publicly.

Girardi’s Ex-Husband Is Currently Entangled in Multiple Lawsuits

In the months after Girardi announced that she would be separating from her husband, he came under fire after he was accused of embezzling money in multiple lawsuits. Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband is entangled in a number of serious legal battles and has since lost his license to practice law in the state of California.

In a lawsuit filed by the Illinois-based law firm, Edelson PC, in December 2020, the couple was accused of divorcing in order to protect their money. “While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the lawsuit alleged, per Today.com

Girardi Has Maintained That She Didn’t Know Much About What Her Husband Was Doing Behind-the-Scenes

So far, Girardi has maintained that she didn’t know about many of the things that her husband was doing behind the scenes and is being accused of in the various lawsuits. In this season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer, Garcelle Beauvais asks Girardi, “With any of the lawsuits, did you gave a heads up, is that why you got divorced?” In response, Girardi says, “No, I did not.”

In December 2020, a source also told Us Weekly, “Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court. Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. She is just reeling from all of this but, make no mistake, Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/9c on Bravo.

