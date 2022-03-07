Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Erika Jayne’s Latest Photo

Erika Jayne has divided fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for some time now and the comment section of her latest Instagram photo was no different. The RHOBH star posted what appeared to be a photo from a past trip to Mykonos, Greece, and captioned it, “I feel good” with a party emoji.

The spicy photo showed the TV personality posing in a skimpy swimsuit and high lace-up heels in front of a view. One fan pointed out in the comments that the photoshoot was from episode 8 of season 7 when Jayne and Kyle Richards went to Greece. Publicist Jack Ketsoyan wrote, “[Let’s] go back to Mykonos” and Jayne replied, “Best trip EVER.” Here is the photo:

The TV personality got a lot of comments from celebrities and Bravo stars, including Mercedes Javid from “Shahs of Sunset”, who wrote, “Happy to see it.” Singer Sarah Hudson wrote, “QUEEN!” TV personality Renee Graziano wrote, “And you look so f****** great!!!!” Celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez wrote, “Yessssss” with a series of fire emojis. He added, “She is Lit henny!” However, the comments by fans were a little more divided.

Fans Were Very Divided in the Comments of Jayne’s Photo

The comments of Jayne’s latest post were pretty divided, with many fans loving the daring look. “Wow. Keep doing you,” one person wrote. “Uhh miss ma’am you LOOK good wowza,” another said. Another comment read, “And that’s how it’s done.” One fan praised Jayne, “Yes girl, yes! Back to YOU! You rock!” One of the replies was, “And you look fantastic happy to see you smiling and enjoying ypurself and kicking ass.”

However, other people commenting weren’t as impressed, as one person replied to the post, “A bit much!!! Non-classy!!!” Another wrote, “Delusional lol.” One person said, “Feeling sorry and embarrassed for you,” while one said they thought Jayne “tried too hard.” One of the comments said, “Thirsty much.” Another person wrote, “I think you are strong woman @theprettymess but surely more than this defines you.”

Several fans also compared Jayne’s look in the photoshoot to Britney Spears, as several people commented that she was giving off “old-school Britney vibes.” One person pointed out, “I thought this was @britneyspears.” Another agreed, “Legit thought this was Britney at first glance. Slay on.” One person said they thought the photo was of Spears in her “Work B****” music video.

Jayne Has Been Going Through a High-Profile Divorce From Tom Girardi Over the Past 2 Years

Jayne has been going through a high-profile divorce from Tom Girardi recently. She first announced that she and Girardi were splitting up in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, Us Weekly reported.

They met after Girardi frequented a restaurant where Jayne worked and after six months of dating, they got engaged. The pair tied the knot in 1999. Since news of their divorce broke, updates about the legal proceedings have been trickling out, as well as lawsuits that the couple faced, according to the publication.

Jayne has since come forward to accuse Girardi of cheating on her during their marriage, Us Weekly wrote. On RHOBH, Jayne said, “There’s so many layers to this divorce. It’s so f****** complicated. It’s very difficult to explain.”

