RHOC Alum Says Ex-Husband’s Most Recent Wedding Was ‘The Best Day’ of Her Life

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King officially divorced her ex-husband Jim Edmonds in 2021, following two years of separation. According to People magazine, the mother of three was granted “a temporary restraining order against” the former baseball player. The publication reported that in September 2022, King “dropped two orders of protection against her ex-husband.”

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2022, the Bravo alum shared information about her reasoning behind dropping the orders of protection.

“The temporary restraining order was dropped but we entered into a consent order that keeps the same terms as the restraining order. It wasn’t dropped due to like a lack of fear, it was dropped because it just changed and evolved and so because of that I feel safe. And I was able to avoid like the drama and publicness of going to court,” said King.

The former RHOC star stated that her relationship with her ex-husband improved after she received the temporary restraining order. She also suggested that Edmonds has been preoccupied with his fourth wife, Kortnie O’Connor, who he wed in September 2022.

“Ever since I got the [temporary restraining order] things have pretty much stayed – they’ve been better, like just very even I think. And plus he’s in Italy right now, so he’s – he like got married, so he’s totally leaving me alone. His wedding day was also the best day of my life,” said King.

The mother of three noted she has been “celebrating” Edmonds’ fourth marriage.

“He’s spending massive, whopping, inconceivable amounts of money on this bride, like I am all for it, whatever it takes, keep her around. Like take her on lavish trips. Buy her Ferraris and Chanels and private jets, do anything you can to keep this woman because I don’t know what would happen if she was gone. He would fall apart,” explained the reality television personality.

The 38-year-old also shared that she hopes Edmonds remains married to O’Connor as it has given her children, Aspen, 5, Hayes, 4, and Hart, 4, a sense of stability.

Meghan King Spoke About Her & Jim Edmonds’ Children in April 2021

While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2021, King shared that her children do not remember when their parents were in a relationship.

“Like I’ll show them pictures of when they were babies and when he was with me and they are just totally mind-blown, it’s just like that emoji with the head exploding. It’s like you and dad in the same room?” said King.

Jim Edmonds Shared Pictures Taken at His Fourth Wedding

On September 26, 2022, O’Connor took to Instagram to share pictures taken at her wedding, which was held in Italy. Several photos showed her posing with Edmonds.

“We did it!!!! Officially Mrs. Edmonds 👰🏻‍♀️❤️,” wrote the model in the post’s caption.

Edmonds also shared pictures from his fourth wedding with his Instagram followers. On September 26, the former professional athlete uploaded two photos. The first image showed her standing with his new wife. The second snap featured the model facing away from the camera.

“Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for for being my rock. I love you!!!!” read the caption of the post.

