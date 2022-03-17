EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice Responds to Rihanna’s Parenting Call Out

Rihanna revealed two “Real Housewives” moms she hopes she will be like when she gives birth and one of them has responded.

On March 15, 2022, Elle asked Rihanna which Real Housewives star she hopes to be most like in terms of parenting.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

She continued to shout out Giudice saying, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

The Elle interview asked Rihanna if she’d flip a table and she replied, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Here’s what you need to know:

RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Thinks ‘Rihanna Is Going to Be an Amazing Mother’ & Offered Her 4 Daughters as Babysitters

Giudice, who is the mother of four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, spoke to Heavy after she heard about Rihanna’s compliment.

“I have no doubt that Rihanna is going to be an amazing mother,” she told Heavy. “I am honored that she mentioned me. She is right, I do not play when it comes to my kids and I know that she will be the exact same way. If she ever needs a babysitter, I’ve got four amazing ones at home.”

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star was also shouted out by Rihanna and she posted a thank you on Instagram in response.

“OMG. Totally fan girling out!!!” Dubrow wrote on March 16, 2022, “Thank you for the kind words @badgalriri ! You’re going to be an amazing Mom!!!”

Kim Kardashian Praised Rihanna’s Pregnancy Fashion on Instagram ‘Best Pregnancy Style Ever’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to praise Rihanna for her fashion sense during pregnancy, according to E! News. Kardashian is somewhat of a fashion icon herself, having graced the covers of fashion magazines all over the world.

“OMGGGGGG,” Kardashian wrote along with fire emojis, according to the outlet. “@Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever.”

Rihanna went public with her growing belly in late January while walking with her baby-daddy rapper A$AP Rocky on January 31, 2022. Since then she’s become somewhat of an icon in regards to pregnancy fashion.

Other comments on several of Rihanna’s Instagram posts share similar sentiments.

“So good boo,” someone wrote on a post from March 5. “this lewwkkk honey,” another person wrote on the same post.

“slayyyyyyyyyyy baddie boo slayyyyyyyyyyy,” another fan wrote.

On another post, dated March 5, Rihanna is wearing a bright blue crop top and leggings. And the fans loved it.

“The best, the hottest, the queen,” someone wrote. “Iconic,” RHOP’s Ashley Darby wrote on the same post.

“My favorite look on you,” another fan wrote.

On a post dated February 11, several fans pointed out her fashion again.

“Rih said, keep ya maternity wardrobe….imma just wear my regular fashions love,” someone wrote.

“Preggers neva looked soo good!” another fan wrote.

“Show that belly sis @badgalriri ! You look absolutely gorgeous,” someone commented.

READ NEXT: Yolanda Hadid Blasted for Bella Hadid Plastic Surgery Reveal