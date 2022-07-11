Fans Criticize Erika Jayne for Looks Curated By Glam Squad

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne has faced legal issues after her estranged husband, former lawyer Thomas Girardi, was “accused of fraud and embezzlement” in 2020 as reported by E! News. In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 6, Jayne shared that she still pays employees to help her with her hair, makeup, and fashion choices. She noted that she has “downsized” in other aspects of her life.

“You can downsize, and we’ve downsized, right? Certain things you don’t downsize on and that’s your glam. Fashion, hair, makeup — to me, it’s art, living art, and I enjoy that and it shouldn’t be judged any other way. Nobody judges if people want to have big families, I want to buy a bunch of clothes,” stated the reality television personality during a confessional interview.

On June 18, 2022, a Reddit user criticized one of the looks that Jayne’s glam team came up with during her trip to Mexico. The post featured a picture of the “RHOBH” star wearing a pair of wrap-around sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and a black mesh Moschino top.

“Eirka spent money flying her glam squad to Mexico for this?? I swear they must be secretly trolling her,” read the caption of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Erika Jayne

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on Jayne’s looks curated by her glam squad.

“Well, they’ve always been trolling her then. 95% of the times I have ever seen her she is dressed like a horses a**,” commented a follower.

“Honey, it’s expensive to look this terrible,” added another.

“This look might’ve been cool a few years ago, but it’s really not current at all and we’ve also seen her in basically the same look at least three times. She probably had to cut the teams pay or something, because they definitely aren’t even trying anymore lol,” shared a different person.

“The crazy thing is how you’ll see someone like Zendaya can do their own glam but Erika is that helpless she can’t even do her own slick backed pony? NEEDING glam isn’t as impressive as Erika seems to think it is. All it’s giving me is The Emperor’s New Clothes vibes,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“I’m convinced her glam squad hates her. This woman always looks a mess and inauthentic to me… but I guess that’s fitting,” shared an “RHOBH” viewer.

“The dollar store glam and the drinking off season have done her zero favors. I love seeing her look terrible on screen,” stated another.

“What do you mean? Who doesn’t wear snowboarder sunglasses with fetish gear?” chimed in a seventh person.

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Projects in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne spoke about her future endeavors. She shared that she has been focused on her hair extension line, Pretty Mess Hair, and her music career.

“The extension line pretty much Pretty Mess Hair is definitely a bright spot. And definitely a great business for me and something that I am proud of. You know, I’m back in the studio, I’m back creating which is super important to me,” stated the 51-year-old.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Provides Rare Update on Daughter Gabriella