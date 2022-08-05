Faye Resnick Reveals if She’ll Join RHOBH

Could Kyle Richards’ longtime best friend, Faye Resnick, be the next to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”? During a recent July 20 interview with E! News, Resnick revealed whether or not she would want to join the ladies for a future season.

“No,” Resnick said. “I leave my girlfriends to their franchise, and they love it, and I’m just the friend.”

Over the years, Resnick appeared as a guest on the franchise, popping in from time to time to attend events and film with Richards. The two have been close friends for many years. Fans may remember her famous line during season three, in which she told Brandi Glanville, “No matter how many Chanels you borrow, you will never, ever be a lady.” And, while catching up with E!, she admitted that she wishes that fans would stop saying the line. “As far as the Housewives show, it’s a difficult show for me because I don’t have a filter and I say the things that I feel,” Resnick told the outlet, “and that’s probably not the best.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo

Richards and Resnick Have Talked Reality TV Before

Even if Resnick does not want to be a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean that they can’t talk about reality TV! While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June 2019, Richards said that she and Resnick, along with their other longtime friend, Kris Jenner, had discussed the impact of reality in pop culture before.

“I was just actually sitting with Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick, and we were talking about the whole reality TV phenomenon,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I mean, yes, [The Hills is] a part of it! The Osbournes are a part of it. Paris and The Simple Life, all of that, you know? So, I mean — we’re on our ninth year [of Housewives], it’s really crazy to think that reality TV goes back even more than that. It’s already like a lifetime!”

Richards continued, “You know, we’re going — it’s our ninth year and the ratings are really high. People have been following our lives for a really long time.”

Richards Admitted That She Will ‘Walk Away’ From RHOBH One Day

While speaking with Pedestrian in October 2021, Richards admitted that there will be a day when she isn’t on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anymore. The topic came up after the interviewer asked the star if she would be back for the next season.

“I mean, that hasn’t been brought up yet,” Richards said. “Every year I think ‘Oh, it’s a given,’ but you kind of wait and see how you feel, and then, you know, they start bringing it up again to see where your head’s at.”

She continued, “Well, eventually I’m gonna have to walk away!”

Richards has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its first season.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Slams Tamra Judge in New Interview