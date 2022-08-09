Gabriella Giudice Appears in Rare TikTok & Fans Can’t Get Over it

On August 6, 2022. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tied the knot 10 months after getting engaged in Greece.

Giudice’s four daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, served as maids of honor in their mom’s weekend wedding.

The girls all wore blush-hued satin gowns in different styles to the soiree. All of the gowns were floor-length but each different from the next slightly. Gia’s dress featured a low-cut halter top while Gabriella chose a dress that had a more reserved v-neckline but included a thigh-high slit. Milania’s dress had spaghetti straps and fabric that crossed over her waist with a bit of a flare out at the bottom, and the youngest Giudice sister, Audriana, chose a fitted style with a straight-cut top and a slit that matched Gabriella’s.

The Giudice girls all had their hair and makeup done for the event, which took place at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The four sisters stood next to their mom as she exchanged vows with Ruelas at an outdoor ceremony. They also gave a joint maid of honor speech to kick off the wedding reception — and they squeezed in some time for a sisters-only TikTok.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 4 Girls Appeared in a TikTok Together at the Wedding Reception

The four sisters, who are all incredibly close, decided to have some fun while they were all dressed to the nines. They gathered together to dance to a TikTok to the song “Papi Chulo” by Octavian & Skepta.

Gabriella, who is extremely private and never shares anything publicly on social media, was the sister who seemed to get the most attention from fans after Milania shared the video, which appears to be one of the only TikTok’s she’s ever done — with her sisters, anyway.

“Giudice sisters,” Milania captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji. The girls stood together and danced to the song, with the two youngest mouthing the words.

“Met this pretty ting, nice to meet you, mucho gusto. Sweeter than a churro, she call me papi chulo,” both Milania and Audriana sang. Gabriella smiled big and swayed her hips to the beat.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over How ‘Gorgeous’ Gabriella Looked in the TikTok

Milania’s TikTok received 150,000 likes in the first 24 hours that it was posted. Several people took to the comments section of the video to let the girls know how great they all looked and several wrote messages just about Gabriella.

“Gabriella us stunning,” one person said.

“Gabriella has totally grown up into the prettiest of them all! Love!!” someone else added.

“Gabriella is the most beautiful one!!!” a third TikTok user commented.

“The one who never partakes is the most beautiful and smartest,” another comment about Gabriella read.

“Gabriela always seemed so shy, but I am loving the energy in this video. All beauties,” a fourth commenter wrote.

“Gabriella looks just like her dads side, absolutely stunning! All of you girls are,” echoed another.

“Gabriella just looks exactly like her dad. She’s stunning! She just looks like juicy joe,” someone pointed out.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Provides Rare Update on Daughter Gabriella