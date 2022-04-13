Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Turned Down NBA Star Michael Jordan

Garcelle Beauvais opened up about her personal life in her memoir, “Love Me as I Am.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been married twice – to British actor and producer Daniel Saunders, from 1991 to 2000, and to talent agent/producer Michael Nilon from 2001 to 2011—but she has also had an interesting dating life before her marriages.

Bravo viewers saw Beauvais’ brief romance with boyfriend Michael Elliot play out on RHOBH, but following their split, she put a pause on dating,

“I really didn’t date in COVID,” Beauvais told Heavy in 2021. “It wasn’t worth it for me to go out and meet someone new, and I didn’t even know how to do it. … I didn’t know what to do. So it was time that I needed for myself.”

But decades before her COVID-imposed dating hiatus, Beauvais was eyed by an iconic athlete—and she turned him down flat.

Garcelle Beauvais Turned Down a Hawaiian Getaway With Michael Jordan

In her book, Beauvais revealed that during her days as a young model in New York City, she once did a photoshoot with NBA legend Michael Jordan. But the Haitian model admitted that the famous Chicago Bulls athlete’s name didn’t “ring a bell” for her before she met him for their photoshoot.

“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was,” Beauvais wrote of Jordan. “He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.”

But Beauvais said she had to draw the line at Jordan’s next offer. The future Bravo star revealed that she turned the athlete down when he invited her to go on a romantic getaway to Hawaii with him.

“Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met,” Beauvais wrote. “I blew that one!”

Garcelle Beauvais Also Dated a Famous Movie Star

Beauvais’ A-list dating past didn’t end with Jordan. According to Entertainment Tonight, the RHOBH star revealed that she briefly dated actor Will Smith before his marriage to Jada Pinkett in 1997.

“He was hot. He was a bachelor. I was single, you know? It happens in Hollywood,” Beauvais said of the Oscar-winning actor.

Beauvais gave more details about her relationship with Smith during an April 2022 appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast.

“I was an ingénue, he was single and a TV star, so we went out a couple of times,” Beauvais said of the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star. “It wasn’t a long-lasting relationship.”

Beauvais revealed that she stopped dating Smith when she called him on the phone and his young son, Trey, could be heard in the background asking, “Is that Miss Jada?”

“And that’s when I was like okay, I’m not the only one, exit stage left,” Beauvais explained.

Today, Beauvais is close friends with Smith’s first wife, Sheree Zampino, who is the mother of the now-grown Trey. Zampino is also a new cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

