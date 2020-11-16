Are Gleb Savchenko and RHOBH Erika Jayne Having an Affair?

Recently, Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko announced that he was getting a divorce from his wife, Elena Samodanova. Later, it was revealed that they were getting a divorce due to Savchenko’s infidelity. Shortly before Savchenko announced his divorce, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi announced that she would also be getting a divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi. Due to the similar timelines, many fans began wondering if Girardi and Savchenko were having an affair, as the two were partners during Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

According to All About TRH, the rumor started when a celebrity blind was posted about Girardi on a popular gossip Instagram account called @deuxmoi. The blind read, “Erika G has been sleeping with a man in the ‘business’ who you all know.” Additionally, the anonymous source also alleged that the man was not a musician or an actor. This led fans to believe that the mystery man could possibly be Savchenko.

However, this rumor does not seem to be true. There is no evidence of any affair between the two of them and there is no way to prove that the blind is correct, since it was submitted anonymously. If Girardi is dating anyone, there had been no word of it from her.

Girardi Is Divorcing Her Husband After 21 Years

On November 3, Girardi announced that she would be divorcing her husband after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Girardi told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Girardi continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Girardi’s divorce came as a shock to some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, as Girardi has always defended her marriage on camera. “I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f—king talk to me,” Girardi said during season 10 of the show, according to Us Weekly. “It’s great to have financial support. But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”

Savchenko’s Wife Revealed That He Had Been Unfaithful to Her

Shortly after they announced their divorce, Savchenko’s wife, Samodanova, revealed to People that he had been unfaithful during their marriage. “After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova told People. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.”

Samodanova continued, telling People, “Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.” It is unclear who Savchenko’s recent “inappropriate” relationship was with. Savchenko and Samodanova share two children.

