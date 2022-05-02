Heather Dubrow Addresses Cheating Rumors

While filming the “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 reunion, Heather Dubrow discussed Shannon Beador’s role in sharing information about Nicole James’ dropped lawsuit against her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. She also asserted she refrained from being open about knowing that Shannon’s ex-husband, David Beador, had been unfaithful prior to it becoming public knowledge.

“I protected your family. I knew David was having an affair, by the way, you knew David was having an affair, the world knew,’” stated Heather.

According to Reality Blurb, the publication posted a picture of Shannon and Heather on its official Instagram account. The post’s caption included a link to an article, titled, “Heather Dubrow Says She Knew of Shannon Beador’s Ex David’s Cheating During Dramatic RHOC Reunion as Shannon Fires Back.”

Former “RHOC” star, Kelly Dodd, was quick to comment on the April 15 Instagram post and claimed Heather’s husband had been unfaithful during their marriage.

“Don’t throw stones at glass houses HD !! EVERYONE IN NEWPORT BEACH KNOWS TERRY WAS BANGING HIS OFFICE ASSISTANT!! (Allegedly). Don’t want to get sued a 3rd time !! It’s common knowledge here to ask anyone ! HYPOCRITE,” read the comment.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather briefly addressed the cheating rumors.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About the Rumors Regarding Her Husband

While recording the April 28 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode, Heather and her guest “Glee” star Becca Tobin got onto the topic of cheating. The Bravo personality noted that “there’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years” and asserted that the claim was false. She also shared that she would not stay with Terry if he was an unfaithful partner.

“It’s not true, I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid, but the point is this, for me, cheating is — it was my one hard no, like when we first met, I was like no matter what happens in our lives, just know I can’t recover from that,” stated Heather.

The mother of four went on to say that she has been betrayed by a few people who were once close to her.

“I can handle messing up, doing stupid things, but I’ve had a handful of incidences in my life where a couple people have been so incredibly disloyal that and it’s not many but it’s a couple and I will never get over it,” said Heather.

Dr. Terry Dubrow Discussed His Marriage in February 2022

During a joint interview on the “Wendy Williams Show” in February 2022, Terry and Heather spoke about how they have maintained their relationship after 22 years of marriage. Terry shared that he believes the secret to a successful relationship is learning “how to fight well.”

“It’s fights that can really break you up, you say the wrong thing at the wrong time, so if you learn how to get through struggles like that you can have a long-term relationship,” said the “Botched” star.

Heather then noted that respecting one another will help couples get through rough patches.

“When you are in a long-term relationship, you know, you have good days and you have bad days, you have good years and you have bad years and it’s how you get through all of that, if you have a basis of respect you can get through that,” stated the 53-year-old.

