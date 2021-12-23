Heather Dubrow Threatens Shannon Beador in Heated Feud

They’re just hands.

During the December 22, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow got into a heated argument that resulted in Dubrow threatening Beador.

On the latest episode, the two sat down at Emily Simpson’s party to discuss the aftermath of Beador bringing up an old lawsuit against Dubrow’s husband during the Dubrow’s sushi party, that was filed by new cast member Nicole James nearly 20 years ago. Dubrow felt hurt by Beador and the fact that Beaador would even speak about the lawsuit on the show, and Dubrow did not hold back when making her thoughts known.

“If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you’re going to lose a lot more than just my friendship,” Dubrow said to Beador during the episode. “This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying this as a threat, I’m saying it as a promise.”

Dubrow Claimed That Beador Took Too Long to Text Her After the Debacle

During a December 23 interview with Insider, Dubrow claimed that it took Beador “almost a week” to text her after the debacle at the sushi party. The dinner was cut short before most of the food could even be served after a massive fight erupted over the lawsuit involving Terry Dubrow.

“What I remember is: It took Shannon almost a week to reach out to me, maybe over a week,” Dubrow told the outlet. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star also added that it was “not okay” with her that she didn’t hear from Beador sooner.

Beador Has Insisted That She Wasn’t Trying to Hurt Anyone

Even though Dubrow might not believe that Beador had good intentions by bringing the lawsuit to her attention, Beador has insisted that she didn’t mean to do anything to hurt Dubrow or her family. In fact, she has even admitted that it was a “huge mistake” to ever bring it up.

“I stupidly told a couple castmates, [Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson] after un poco tequila [at an off-camera dinner], because it was bothering me,” Beador explained during a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “At that point I didn’t know for certain if it was the same girl, so… I shouldn’t have done it. I take responsibility, I shouldn’t have said anything to Emily and Gina because it was never my intent for this to become a story or be shown on camera.”

Beador continued, telling the outlet, “When you film with someone and you bring up something like that, and there’s a camera rolling, that makes it public information and I wasn’t gonna do that to her, to Terry, or to anyone. No, I didn’t want that to come out. I would never want to hurt somebody to make information like that public. And if [the viewers] don’t believe me, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”

