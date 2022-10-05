Heather Dubrow Dragged as ‘Egotistical’ & ‘Boring’

Heather Dubrow cannot count one of her former co-stars among her friends.

If you’ve watched “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in the past, you probably know that Dubrow and Kelly Dodd don’t get along. The two women often don’t have nice things to say about one another, and although Dodd is no longer on the show, she still isn’t a fan of Dubrow and seems to take shots at her anytime she’s given an opportunity.

For example, on September 2, 2022, Dodd spotted Dubrow while the two women were out to eat at the same restaurant. Dodd whipped out her phone and took a video of Dubrow. She shared the video on social media and added a pic of Billy the Puppet from the “Saw” films.

“Was at Mastros tonight and found Heathers Doppelgänger,” Dodd’s Instagram caption read, in part.

On September 20, 2022, Dodd sat down for an interview on the “Up and Adam” show along with her husband, Rick Leventhal. When asked about RHOC, Dodd didn’t hold back.

Dodd Said RHOC Is ‘Boring’

During her interview on the “Up and Adam” show, Dodd was asked how she feels about RHOC following her exit. The former reality star immediately said that bringing back Dubrow was a bad move.

“Hiring Heather? Who is the most boring, plain, awful, egotistical, just the worst person on earth — and you can ask Jeff Lewis — … and then she put two cease and desists on me…” Dodd said.

“So, do I think it’s boring? Yeah. I’d rather watch paint dry,” Dodd continued, adding that the show’s ratings have been way down since her departure.

“Never when I was on the show … it was always over a million,” Dodd said.

“The show sucked without Kelly,” Leventhal chimed in.

Later on in the interview, Dodd answered some rapid-fire questions. When asked who her least favorite Housewife is, Dubrow was number one.

“Heather Dubrow would be number one,” she said, also giving her the “fakest housewife” award during the segment.

Dodd Also Dragged Other RHOC Stars

Dubrow isn’t the only RHOC star that Dodd isn’t fond of.

“I like Emily. I do. I like her. But she’s not TV. She’s not TV material. She’s not. I like her. I think she’s smart, I think she’s great, but a lot of it’s fake,” Dodd said.

When Dodd was asked about Gina Kirschenheiter, she didn’t have nice things to say.

“I think she’s worse. I think she’s the worst casted, worst. I don’t think there’s anything entertaining about her. Her boyfriend’s a dud. Her house is a dud. She doesn’t have multiple houses… She’s trying to do a fake skincare line, which is bulls***. … and she dresses like crap. She dresses horrible. Nobody wants to watch that,” Dodd said.

When asked about Shannon Beador, Dodd changed her tune. She said that Beador is “entertaining” and is “good at her job.”

“Shannon’s smart. Gina’s dumb,” Dodd continued.

