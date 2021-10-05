‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Slams ‘Dirty Producing’ This Season

Heather Thomson is finally speaking out about her short-lived run on this past season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Thomson admitted that she felt like she had experienced “dirty producing” this season, which was a change from how the show used to operate.

“I’ve said this to the higher-ups at Bravo,” Thomson explained during the podcast. “I thought it was dirty producing. I thought it was self-produced. I didn’t like any of it.”

Thomson also added, “I was actually talking to Carole [Radziwill] in the car service on the way home… She was upset for me because she knows how toxic it can be. And she knows what the internet’s capable of and, you know, production and the edit, you know, she was really worried about the edit.”

Thomson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons five through seven, but made a brief return for three episodes during season 13.

Thomson Said She Felt ‘Unfulfilled’ While Appearing on Last Season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’

During a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thomson revealed that she felt “unfulfilled” while appearing on this past season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I felt very unfulfilled and I felt like this is not really a good use of my time,” Thomson explained to the outlet at the time. “That’s really what I was left feeling. And nobody else made me feel that way.”

Thomson continued about her return, “ I made a decision. I tested the waters, I didn’t sign the contract. I didn’t come back, but I never say never. Who knows what the future of ‘ Housewives’ will be? I hope it’s a long positive one. I think casting is hugely important to these shows and I actually saw just recently that New York has a huge casting blanket out for their shows. So, I wish them all the best with that. If there’s any way that I can lean in and help, I would want to lean in and help. But I wasn’t interested in doing that with the current cast this season.”

Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Ended Abruptly

This past season of “The Real Housewives of New York” didn’t seem to end well, as their reunion was canceled, which had never happened to the franchise before.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network told Page Six on September 17, 2021.

The spokesperson continued, telling the outlet at the time, “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

Currently, the network has not announced anything about season 14.

