Jackie Goldschneider Offers Relationship Update

How is Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider’s relationship doing after rumors of her husband cheating were brought up during the season premiere? During a recent interview, Goldschneider offered an update on her relationship with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, and their current status as a couple.

“There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense,” Goldschneider recently told People about how the couple dealt with the cheating rumors. “However, we did end up having some issues because I’m a cast member on this show; he is not. So to have his life suddenly be the center and have his reputation [involved was an issue].”

Goldschneider continued, “And he is the best guy, really, so to have his reputation and everything he worked for on the line because of what one woman said in such a public forum about him made me feel so badly. And then there was the issue [of], ‘Is this the group of friends for me?'”

Goldschneider also added that viewers will be able to see the couple work through some of the issues that this rumor caused in their relationship. ‘You’ll see us work through all of that, and the way that we come out the other side,” Goldschneider said. “I think that we handle it with such grace and such integrity, and we never go low.”

Teresa Giudice Accused Goldschneider’s Husband of ‘Screwing Around’ at the Gym

During the Season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice accused Goldschneider’s husband of cheating on her. During Evan Goldschneider’s birthday party, Giudice explained to the other women that she had heard that Goldschneider’s husband “screws around” and “does stuff” at the gym.

Of course, this upset Goldschneider, and when the two sat down to talk about the rumors, she made an analogy that Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, does cocaine. “You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider said to Giudice during the premiere. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.” At the time, Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no concrete evidence.

Jackie Goldschneider Said That She Never Believed Her Husband Cheated on Her

Even through all of the drama, Goldschneider never doubted her husband. During a recent interview with Page Six, the New Jersey star explained that she never believed that her spouse had been cheating on her.

“My main concern was that he was represented fairly and that there wasn’t even a question about whether he cheated on me,” Goldschneider explained. “That was never a question for us. The only reason I was upset was because of her trying to spread a rumor — not because I ever questioned my husband.”

Goldschneider added, “There wasn’t a problem in my marriage. It comes down to Teresa having a problem with me; I think that’s where it all stems from. It’s unfortunate that she didn’t understand my analogy.”

