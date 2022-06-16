What ‘RHOC’ Star Dr. Jen Armstrong Is Seeking in Her Divorce [DOCUMENTS]

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Dr. Jen Armstrong has filed for divorce from her husband, Ryne Holliday, and is seeking custody of their three children, court documents obtained by Heavy show.

The 45-year-old Armstrong filed for divorce in Orange County family court in late May after previously filing for legal separation, which is a requirement in California before a divorce. Armstrong and Holliday have been married since 2013. They have three kids, including 10-year-old twins, Vera and Vince, and a 9-year-old son, Robert. Holliday, an Illinois native, is a former college basketball player and professional poker player who now works in the travel industry as the president of Hawaii Hideaways, according to the company’s website.

The couple’s marital issues were documented during the 16th season of Bravo’s “RHOC,” the first year Armstrong, a cosmetic dermatologist and CEO of a plastic surgery practice, was featured as a main cast member. A source told Page Six, “There was no specific catalyst for the filing. After their first trial separation in September, Jen and Ryne were still in limbo, and Jen felt like she needed to take this step to improve their family dynamic. The issues they’ve been having are the same issues that played out on the show. But all is amicable, and they are committed to keeping their kids stable and happy.”

Dr. Jen Armstrong Is Seeking Legal & Physical Custody of the Couple’s 3 Children, With Visitation Rights for Ryne Holliday

Jen Armstrong Explains What Led to Her Husband Ryne Walking Out | RHOC After Show S16 E10 | Bravo Dr. Jen Armstrong's recent marital woes have taken an emotional toll on her, and it's affected all the other housewives as well. But Noella Bergener's reaction to the news has gotten some of the RHOC ladies questioning her judgment.

According to the court documents filed by Armstrong’s attorney, the couple has been legally separated since April 6, 2022. The court filing cites “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for divorce. Holliday has not responded to the divorce filing and it was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney to represent him in the proceedings.

In the court filing, Armstrong’s attorneys ask for legal custody of the couple’s three children to be granted to her. She has also requested physical custody. They have asked for Holliday to be allowed to have child visitation, also called parenting time, the court filing shows.

During season 16 of “RHOC,” Armstrong said about her husband, “Ryne and I do have an unconventional relationship. He always puts being a father before anything else. Sometimes before being a husband.” At another point, Armstrong revealed her husband and children had gone to an end of the summer dinner together without her. The show also documented Holliday packing up and moving out of their house.

During the ‘RHOC’ Season 16 Reunion in April, Armstrong Said Watching Their Relationship on the Show ‘Was Almost Therapeutic’

Dr. Jen Armstrong Says RHOC Has Been "Healing" for Her Marriage | WWHL Dr. Jen Armstrong from RHOC talks about how being on the show has impacted her relationship with her husband, Ryne Holiday.

Armstrong said during the show, “I think we both want it to work but we don’t know how to make it work. … I will fight for my marriage and relationship because I don’t want to fail.” On the reunion at the end of the season, Armstrong said, “It was interesting watching the show because it was almost therapeutic to be like, ‘S*** we need to change this. This is just way too far and we’re both very unhappy.'”

She added that her husband didn’t like being on camera. “He said, ‘I’m not successful when I get try to get deep and talk about emotions and I don’t want to be not successful on camera.'” Other cast members said when they had met him before the show he was personable and outgoing, but he was more introverted and shy around the cameras.

Dr. Jen Armstrong on Her Marriage to Ryne Holliday | WWHL Dr. Jen Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Orange County dishes on the latest with her relationship with her husband Ryne Holliday and what he thought about the dinner party.

A representative for Armstrong and Holliday told E! News, “Jen and Ryne are focused on their family, and currently are getting along well.” Previously, when it was reported the couple had separated, a rep told E! News, “Jen has been trying to tackle some communication issues she and Ryne have been struggling with for quite some time. After being unable to overcome these issues. Jen recently decided it was best to move forward as co-parents, rather than husband and wife. Their kids have always and will continue to be their priority as they learn to live separately.”

A source told E! News the couple would be going through therapy. The source added, “While ‘Real Housewives of O.C.’ did not contribute to any problems between Jen and Ryne, it did force them to observe how they interact with each other. … While they are sad, they know that this is best for the time being.”