Jen Shah’s Employee Blasts Meredith Marks & Her ‘Lies’

One of Jen Shah’s assistants is speaking out following the “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” episode that documented the hours following Shah’s arrest by federal agents earlier this year.

Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a widespread telemarketing is scheduled for trial in March 2022, according to Us Weekly. But on the Bravo reality show, her team was hit with shoplifting accusations.

Shah’s employee Murilo Bueno took to Twitter to specifically address RHOSLC star Meredith Marks’ story about a shoplifting incident that took place at her Park City, Utah store when Shah and her posse were shopping after hours. During the episode, Marks claimed that during the shopping spree, a green snakeskin clutch went missing. Security video from the store was also shown during the episode.

“[My manager told me], ‘There is a green clutch that I know was here. Her friends were holding it and it is gone,” Marks told her co-stars, per Page Six. “So, I said to my manager, ‘Send her a text and just gently say, ‘Did you borrow it?’ And within 30 seconds, my manager’s phone is ringing.”

Marks, who revealed that the bag was returned the next day, claimed it was not Shah, but one of her employees who swiped the purse.

“Jen did not walk out with a bag,” she said. “But what really didn’t sit well with me is she kept someone who she knew did take something out of my store in her employment. That’s not my friend.”

On November 15, Bueno tweeted, “Still so numb from trying to understand all the lies I heard last night in #rhoslc and #WWHL good morning.”

Jen Shah’s Employee Blasted Meredith Marks’ Story

Standing up for myself because no lies are going to be put out there like that without acknowledgment. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/ubmPi6wA3k — Murilo Bueno (@MuriloHBueno) November 15, 2021

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Bueno blasted Marks’ retelling of the events that took place at her store last fall and denied that he was involved in a purse snatching.

“Standing up for myself because no lies are going to be put out there like that without acknowledgment. #RHOSLC,” he wrote.

In a three-part post, Bueno confirmed that Marks’ “false accusations” were about him, then he unleashed on her.

“The footage she brought up is twisted and chopped,” he wrote.

Bueno questioned why someone who planned to steal a bag would “hold it in their hand, flaunting it” in front of security cameras. He also claimed the clutch in question was inside the shopping bag and wrapped in paper in the clip that was shown, and that the item that was “circled” in the surveillance footage wasn’t even green. He added that he does not know how the green clutch ended up in the shopping bag because Shah had only looked at white purses. Bueno also said that when Shah received the call from the store manager he was “confused” as to how the missing bag ended up with Shah’s purchased items.

Of Marks, he wrote, “This woman is trying to reach from all sides like her life depends on it for a TV show, while having skeletons in her closet, Deflect the attention elsewhere so no one sees the reality of their own lives.”

“I would never steal anything in my life for myself or for anyone,” Bueno continued. “I was raised to be humble, hard worker and to love and respect the people that love me back. I would never disrespect Jen by stealing from one of her friends. She was there to support her store why would I want to steal anything?”

Bueno also accused Marks of ebbing “embarrassed of homosexuality,” and he referred to her as a “Karen.”

“I know my truth and my character and I couldn’t let the lies go passed by and not address it,” he concluded.

Jen Shah Also Slammed Meredith Marks

Not Jen referring to @MeredithMarks0’ store as a “little 200-square-foot swap meet”!!!😬🥶❄️ #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/gJnBAA8hGB — That Housewives Guy (@housewivesguy) November 15, 2021

In a video from Bravo’s “RHOSLC” after-show, Shah called out her co-star for how she handled the incident.

“If you think it’s someone on my team, why wouldn’t you call me?” she said. “We literally were there to support your little 200 square-foot swap meet.”

Shah also questioned why Marks never brought up the theft story before now.

“Also … just to put this fake news story to bed,” Shah tweeted after the episode aired. “This happened Sept. 13. 2020, on our way to brunch. Five months later, we filmed the reunion. This NEVER came up at the reunion because it never happened! But she wants to bring it up 14 months later?”

As for Marks, she has been mostly quiet on social media.

On Twitter, she revealed that at the time the scenes were filmed she had been going through an “emotionally draining“ period in her life due to her father’s death and Shah’s arrest.

“I need to decompress and stay away from the news for a moment,” she wrote on November 14.

