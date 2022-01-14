LOOK: Fans Poke Fun at Jen Shah’s ‘Disney Villain’ Reunion Dress

Bravo revealed the dress “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah wore for the season 2 reunion and the fans are ripping her to shreds over it.

RHOSLC is still airing but the crew (minus Mary Cosby) already filmed the highly-anticipated reunion show. The network released a teaser of the ladies’ outfits on January 13, 2022, and the fans had a field day with what Jen was wearing.

Fans Think Jen Shah Looks Like a ‘Disney Villain’ & a ‘Muppets Reject’

Bravo captioned the photo of Jen and castmate Lisa Barlow as “‘Wives are pretty in purple for the #RHOSLC Reunion,” unfortunately fans didn’t quite agree with that.

“The assignment said purple not ugly,” another fan wrote on the images. “Yikes, that dress is an oh no,” another fan wrote.

“Oh no,” another fan wrote with the thumbs-down emoji. “Very disappointed,” someone else wrote.

“These dresses remind me of my proms in the 90s,” a fan wrote. “Jen Shah – do you have a full length mirror? Being top heavy with a big face – why, oh why, does she always wears ‘top heavy’ clothes?!” another fan commented.

“I dislike this cast fashion. It hurts my eyes,” another fan commented.

Many fans compared Jen to cartoon characters.

“What in the Emperor’s New Groove is going on?!” someone wrote on the Instagram post. “Why does Jen insist on dressing like Disney villains?Jen Shah looks like a true cartoon Villain,” another wrote.

“It’s giving Maleficent/Ursula,” another fan wrote. “Sorry but Jen looks like that ventriloquist doll from dinner for schmucks,” someone else commented.

“Who did this to Jen?! she looks like Elton John’s chandelier. They won worst housewives reunion outfits,” a fan wrote.

“The hell is that; one looks like a muppets reject and the other one looks like she bought at the 80s store ‘Merry Go Round’,” a fan joked.

Many fans commented on the feathers from Jen’s outfit.

“Leave the poor bird feathers alone,” a fan wrote. “What’s up with this cast and feathers.? Lol.”

“Jen’s going to need those feathers when she flies to her prison cell,” another fan joked. “Jen looks a mess, like her life,” another wrote.

“Jen shah looks like a cockatoo,” another fan wrote.

Jen Shah Will Be in the Hot Seat at the RHOSLC Reunion for Her Pending Fraud Trial

Jen Shah was arrested and indicted for her part in a telemarketing scheme while she was filming RHOSLC season 2.

She explained her career to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in November 2020.

“People will come to me and I’ll invest in their companies, so we have a got a lot of different investments, all different kinds of things. I’ve been able to do it because what I’ve been able to carve out, the niche I’ve been able to carve out in the direct response marketing world.”

She’s currently awaiting trial for her part, and the trial is expected to begin in March 2022.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a press release according to Us Weekly. “In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

