Jen Shah Blasts Lisa Barlow for Talking About Her Marriage

Lisa Barlow made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” and one of her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” co-stars took issue with some of her comments.

Following Barlow’s guest spot on the Bravo late-night show, Jen Shah clapped back on social media to tell her to keep her husband’s name out of her mouth—and that was just the beginning.

Barlow was put in the hot seat multiple times by host Andy Cohen. During a WWHL segment titled “X Marks the Shah-T,” Barlow was asked a series of questions about her feuding co-stars Shah and Meredith Marks. At one point, Cohen asked Barlow whose marriage will last longer: Marks to husband Seth Marks, or Shah to her husband Sharrieff.

Barlow at first replied that “Seth and Meredith’s” marriage would last longer, then she backed up and added, “Actually I think Sharrieff and Jen too. Can we say tie? Tie.”

But Shah was fit to be tied after she saw Barlow talking about her on WWHL.

Jen Shah Clapped Back at Lisa Barlow Following Her WWHL Appearance





Play



Is Jen Shah or Meredith Marks More Loyal to Their Friends? | WWHL Lisa Barlow from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City chooses between castmates Jen Shah and Meredith Marks on a number of questions, including which one she thinks is more loyal to her friends. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/… 2022-01-24T03:30:10Z

In the same WWHL segment, Barlow noted that Shah is more likely than Marks to lie straight to someone’s face and she revealed she would trust Marks more than Shah with a secret. But it was the marriage question that got under Shah’s skin the most.

Following the episode, Shah took to Twitter to post an angry message to her co-star.

“Hey [Lisa Barlow],” Shah tweeted. “Saw your cute appearance on WWHL tonite. DO NOT EVER speak on my marriage or mention my husbands name. Period. Instead, worry about your performative allyship and friend of 10 years [Jennie Nguyen] and what excuse you’re going to use now. #blm #rhoslc.”

When a follower pointed out that Barlow actually said “it was tie between you and Coach Shah and Meredith and Seth lasting” and that she also “did not discuss the alleged affair you had and debunked it,” Shah issued a reply.

“She’s the one that started the rumor in Vail with the group of ladies,” Shah wrote. “I would prefer she just doesn’t comment on my marriage period.”

Jen Shah Was Referring to Lisa Barlow Previously Hinting That She Had an Affair & Barlow’s Response When She Was Asked About Jennie Nguyen’s Facebook Scandal

Shah’s response was in reference to a RHOSLC cast trip to Vail, Colorado, during which Barlow hinted that Shah may have cheated on her husband. The scene featured the cast speculating on Shah’s whereabouts one night when she took an Uber ride but didn’t go straight home.

While Shah was angry that Barlow talked about her marriage on WWHL, her Twitter post also addressed Barlow’s long friendship with Jennie Nguyen. The RHOSLC newcomer is under fire for a string of racially insensitive posts that were recently unearthed on her now-defunct Facebook page.

Barlow, Marks and Shah have all unfollowed Nguyen on Instagram, per Page Six, and the cast members have issued statements distancing themselves from Nguyen and her actions. But Shah seemed to take issue with Barlow’s vague response when Cohen asked her about the scandal on WWHL.

“I don’t condone those,” Barlow said of Nguyen’s now-deleted posts. ”I’m completely anti-racist so I hope everyone does better. But I definitely don’t condone those. I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years. I was totally surprised. Very surprised.”

READ NEXT: Is Jen Shah Getting Fired From RHOSLC?