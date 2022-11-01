New RHONY Star Opens up About Why She Joined the Show

One of the new “Real Housewives of New York” ladies is getting real about why she decided to join the franchise.

During a new interview with Page Six that was published on Oct. 29, Jenna Lyons revealed more about the upcoming season and what led her to join the cast. Lyons, who was the creative director and president of the fashion brand J.Crew from 2008-2010, was named as one of the 7 cast members who are a part of the “Real Housewives of New York” season 14 reboot.

“When they asked me to join, I said, ‘Are you kidding?'” Lyons told Page Six. “The me 10 years ago would have been like ‘No way!’ She would not have believed [I’m doing this].”

Lyons continued, “At J. Crew, every day was the same. I knew what was on my calendar — and not just that, I was responsible for a company and staff, for American style. This is the time to try something different and challenging.”

Lyons also hinted at the upcoming season, telling the outlet, “There will be drama. There are definitely some cast whose personalities arrive five minutes before they do.”

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced to Variety that the “Real Housewives of New York” will be rebooting into two separate shows: one featuring an entirely new group of women, which includes Lyons, and one featuring the “Legacy” cast members of the franchise, like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Cohen announced the new RHONY cast during a “Watch What Happens Live” taping at BravoCon 2022, but the cast of the “legacy” show has not yet been officially announced.

Andy Cohen Is ‘Really Excited’ About the New RHONY Reboot

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen spoke more about the upcoming “Real Housewives of New York” reboot and what exactly they were looking for in a new cast.

“We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected and who are vibrant, living in, all over New York City with interesting jobs and interesting relationships, and we found them with this group,” Cohen revealed to the outlet. “There’s all different types and I’m really excited, their energy and excitement and humor, it’s gonna be a whole new RHONY.”

During BravoCon 2022, Cohen revealed that the new “Real Housewives of New York” cast will include Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

One Original ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Is ‘Really Happy’ About the Reboot

Looks like one original “Real Housewives of New York” stars copes well with change–during a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Luann de Lesseps revealed that she was “really happy” with the reboot plan that Cohen had announced at the time.

“I found out literally almost at the same time as [fans] did,” Lesseps explained to the outlet at the time. “[Andy and I] had a scheduled call, and then it broke right after.”

Lesseps continued, “I did not see that coming, but after learning about it, I was really happy about it. I’m thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast, because you can’t fit a square peg into a round hole. I say that because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don’t really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Breaks Silence on Kathy Hilton’s Ultimatum