Jennifer Lawrence Unloads on Jen Shah Following Arrest

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has some stern words for “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, Jen Shah following her arrest.

Viewers are well-aware of Lawrence’s Housewife fandom but that obsession with all things reality TV seeped itself into a recent Vanity Fair interview and she’s really got some things to say about Shah.

“[Jen Shah] has the strongest case of personality disorder I’ve ever seen in my life,” Lawrence told the outlet in regards to the RHOSLC star. “You know those people who don’t take any accountability ever—to where you almost feel jealous? Total lack of accountability, lack of shame. I’m almost like, How dare you? I lie in bed worrying about accidentally hurting someone’s feelings, worrying about everything. That’s probably why it burns my biscuit so much.”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has let her reality TV fandom flag fly. Here are a few other times Lawrence spoke about the housewives:

Jennifer Lawrence Once Picked Bethenny Frankel & Luann De Lesseps as Her Dream Dinner Guests

According to People, Lawrence was asked by Oprah Winfrey on December 06, 2017, what three people, living or dead, she’d like to have dinner with. And two of the three were housewives.

“Scott Disick [from Keeping Up With the Kardashians], Luann [de Lesseps] from Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel,” Lawrence told Oprah. “And I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart.”

This dream was partially realized when appearing on a March 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Cohen had arranged for both Housewives to surprise Lawrence (they had a cardboard cutout of Disick).

“I’m going to cry,” she said on the show.

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ holds a special place in the heart of Jennifer Lawrence

Lawerence gushed about her love for all the Housewife franchises, but especially for Miami, which has been off the air for years. The show is returning to Peacock in December, which should please the actress.

“I do love my Real Housewives … New York Housewives, and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives,” she told Vanity Fair on October 8, 2014. “I mean, I love them all, but Miami — oh, my God! Miami is really special. Basically, what I’m saying is all I need in a relationship is somebody to watch TV with me.”

Jennifer Lawrence Was ‘Horrified & Shocked’ When the News of Luann De Lesseps’ Divorce Was Made Public

When Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the “Tonight Show” on September 12, 2017, she had to dish on the news that one of her favorite Housewives was getting a divorce.

“When Luann announced her divorce, I was horrified and shocked,” Lawrence said the appearance according to Page Six. “My stomach dropped.”

She also had questions about hoe the other Housewives were reacting and text her friend, and the show’s producer, Andy Cohen.

“So I texted Andy and I was like, ‘Get a camera in Ramona [Singer]’s face right now.’ And I also told him to show the moment in the Berkshires where Bethenny [Frankel]’s crying and going, ‘I just don’t think your guy’s a good guy!’”

