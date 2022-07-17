Jill Zarin’s Daughter Blasts Haters Amid Tamra Judge Feud

Her mom runs with a fabulous circle of people.

In an Instagram story posted on July 16, Jill Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro, went off on the haters amid her mother’s feud with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. According to Page Six, in a now-deleted Instagram story, Zarin spilled the beans that Judge was coming back on the next season of RHOC while she was walking to her Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons, benefiting the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust. After Judge caught wind, she posted a video to Twitter calling Zarin “the thirstiest b****,” which didn’t seem to make Zarin’s daughter too happy.

“There’s a lot I want to say right now,” Shapiro wrote in the Instagram story. “I’m really emotional about all the fighting going back and forth, especially on the day of our event, the first time since Covid and second since Bobby passed. Instead of it being about that, it was about gossip and rumors.”

Ally Shapiro IG story 7/16 pic.twitter.com/dAgtzlWgvr — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) July 17, 2022

The post continued, “My mom loves Tamra and Vicki. We were in our way to the event and she quickly posted to her subscribers. She doesn’t know any more than anyone else. I even heard other housewives were coming back and not to the OC. Idk why it’s falling on her shoulders.”

Zarin was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-4.

Zarin Also Responded to the Backlash

Following all the backlash from Judge, Zarin, like her daughter, took to her own Instagram page later in the day to post a video explaining her side of the story.

“I just have to straighten something out,” Zarin said. “This morning I was on my way to the event and I used an expression often, ‘breaking news,’ but it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me. I had read online that Vicki was not coming back and Tamra was, and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information, nobody talks to me at Bravo, I know absolutely nothing. I just repeated the news that was already printed.”

Zarin continued, “I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today calling me a thirsty b****. Thirsty about what? I’m so happy for you. You wanted this and I’m happy for you. Why is there any animosity? We’re gonna have to straighten that one out.”

Judge & Zarin Recently Starred in Season 2 of the ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Spinoff Together

Even though they may be feuding right now, Judge and Zarin have seemed to get along quite well so far during this season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” The second season of the spinoff featured former “Real Housewives” stars from across the different franchises, like Phaedra Parks and Taylor Armstrong, and was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires.

“What I love about Dorinda is, and she said this I think on her [radio] show, she said … that the Housewives is like being on a football field: You beat each other up, and then you get off the field, and it’s over,” Zarin told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on July 13. “So I hope everybody really enjoyed the season of the Ultimate Girls Trip, and you never know, you might see us back together one day.”

