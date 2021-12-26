Jim Edmonds Seemingly Shades Ex Meghan King on Instagram

At least someone has their love tank filled up.

In a December 25 Instagram post, Jim Edmonds seemingly shaded his ex-wife and former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King after he showed off pictures of him and his new fiancé just one day after it was announced that King had split from her husband Cuffe Biden Owens. Owens and King married a little over two months ago, in October 2021, and Owens’ uncle and United States President, Joe Biden, was in attendance at their wedding.

“We are so blessed to have our family and each other,” Edmonds wrote in the Instagram caption accompanied by a carousel of photos of him alongside his fiance, Kortnie O’Connor. “Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays.”

In October 2019, King split from Edmonds after being married for five years. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021. The former couple has three children together, Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3.

Edmonds Admitted That He Thought King’s Marriage to Owens Was ‘a Joke’

Shortly after King got married, Edmonds revealed in an interview with The Daily Mail that he thought it was “a joke” at first, as Edmonds and Owens got married after only a few weeks of knowing each other. Their wedding took place at Owens’ childhood home in Pennsylvania.

“I thought it was a joke,” Edmonds told the outlet at the time. “They’d been dating for about four weeks!”

Edmonds continued, explaining that King had, in fact, informed him that she was getting married again just one day before the nuptials took place. “It was the first I heard anything about it,” Edmonds explained. “Is she pregnant? But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” husband also added at the time about King, “Really I have no emotion on her wedding one way or another. It’s like a stranger getting married. I have no connection to her.”

King Supports Edmonds’ New Relationship With O’Connor

During a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, King admitted that she does approve of Edmonds’ relationship with O’Connor, even though Edmonds might not have thought the same about her relationships in the past.

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most,” King explained at the time. “So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

King continued, telling the outlet, “I was a stepmom and I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be loved. It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great.”

