Fans Slammed Joe Gorga as ‘Dumb’ for Instagram Caption

Fans are blasting Joe Gorga a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband over his motivational Instagram posts.
Viewers of RHONJ who follow Gorga on Instagram are probably already familiar with his numerous photos with inspirational messages overlayed. But fans have started noticing a trend with the messages and they are slamming him for it.
Here’s what you need to know:
Fans Blasted Joe Gorga as ‘Dumb’ After Posting a Motivational Quote With Errors
On February 26, 2022, Gorga shared a photo of himself with a quote written on top of it. The quote is what fans took issue with.
“If you didn’t here it with your own ears or see it with your on eyes,don’t invent it with your small mind and share it with your big mouth,” he wrote in the original post before deleting and uploading the corrected post.
Fans took to Reddit, in a thread titled “Ohhh, Joey Gorga. As a NJ educator, I will say…the NJ education system failed him …” to blast Gorga’s grammar and spelling.
“Wow… he never stops or learns. Mindblowing,” someone wrote on the thread.
“Is he purposely this dumb??” someone asked.“Ya know, sometimes I wonder if these errors are purposeful for more followers. I mean, it’s the only reason I still follow him lol,” someone replied.
“Hey he used the right ‘your’! That’s usually the first thing to get f***** up,” someone commented.
“Somebody enable spell checking, Grammarly on his phone please,” another fan wrote.
After Gorga corrected and reuploaded the photo, fans still poked fun at his mistake.
“Yes and thank you for correcting the grammar,” someone wrote on the Instagram post.
“Nice correction! I didn’t see nothing!” another fan wrote.
“At least he fixed the spelling this time,” someone commented with a laughing emoji.
Fans Pointed out the Advice He Was Giving Should Be Told to His Sister Teresa Giudice & His ‘Gossip Spreading Wife’
Some fans ignored the errors and instead pointed out the irony of the message he was giving.
“True.. but then #rhonj would not have a show!” someone wrote on the Instagram post. “There’d be no show if everybody followed that!” someone replied.
“You should tell your sister that,” another fan wrote with several laughing emojis.
“now just get your buddies on the housewives show to do that too! Stop talking about Louie if you don’t know what your talking about!!! Keep up the good work Joe,” a fan wrote hinting at the current drama on RHONJ.
“Then why do you talk crap about @louiearuelas ??” a fan also commented. “You clearly comment on his past, his intentions when YOU did not witness his life with ‘your own eyes and ears’.”
“Explain that to Theresa,” another fan wrote. “Appropriate for some people on your show,” another fan wrote.
“Tell that to your gossip spreading wife,” another fan commented.
“Joe we you and the family,” a person wrote. “But someone needs to seriously tell Margaret this. The most vile woman. She is giving Danielle a run for being a mean girl.”
“You should be aiming this at that sister of yours…..double standards here….” someone commented.
