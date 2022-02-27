Fans Slammed Joe Gorga as ‘Dumb’ for Instagram Caption

Fans are blasting Joe Gorga a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband over his motivational Instagram posts.

Viewers of RHONJ who follow Gorga on Instagram are probably already familiar with his numerous photos with inspirational messages overlayed. But fans have started noticing a trend with the messages and they are slamming him for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Blasted Joe Gorga as ‘Dumb’ After Posting a Motivational Quote With Errors

On February 26, 2022, Gorga shared a photo of himself with a quote written on top of it. The quote is what fans took issue with.

“If you didn’t here it with your own ears or see it with your on eyes,don’t invent it with your small mind and share it with your big mouth,” he wrote in the original post before deleting and uploading the corrected post.

Fans took to Reddit, in a thread titled “Ohhh, Joey Gorga. As a NJ educator, I will say…the NJ education system failed him …” to blast Gorga’s grammar and spelling.

“Wow… he never stops or learns. Mindblowing,” someone wrote on the thread.

“Is he purposely this dumb??” someone asked.“Ya know, sometimes I wonder if these errors are purposeful for more followers. I mean, it’s the only reason I still follow him lol,” someone replied.